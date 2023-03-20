Golf meet: SJOBA team take home champions trophy

Showcasing composure during crunch moments, St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) team comprising J Anupinder Grewal, Saurabh Mangat, Dilsher Grewal and Saurav Talwar emerged as champions at the fourth edition of the inter-alumni golf tournament hosted by the Ex-Vivekite Association (EVA) at the Panchkula Golf Club on Saturday.

Members of the winning St John’s Old Boys Association team posing with the Inter-Alumni Golf Tournament trophy at the Panchkula Golf Club. (HT Photo)

Unfazed even by mild drizzle, the golfers converged at the Club Greens with full zeal. The tournament saw as many as 14 alumni associations compete for the top honours.

The Old Sanawarian Society followed by SEGUNS, the team representing Ex-Guru Nanak Public School, emerged as the runners-up.

Vipul Sehgal bagged the longest drive prize while Manan Jain won the nearest to pin event.

EVA, SJOBA, CESA (Carmel Convent), BOSS (Bhavan Vidyalaya), TOSS (Stephen’s), MAYO, OSSA (Sanawar), OC (Bishop Cotton), KROSS (St Kabir), OSSA (Saupin’s), SEGUNS (GNPS), GSS Sector 16 Model, OYA Mohali (YPS) and OYA Patiala (YPS) were the other participating teams.

Amongst the participants from EVA, GS Jawandha stood first, followed by Saheb Pal Singh. The longest drive prize went to Sidhant Jain and Avirat Sundra won the nearest to the pin event. The overall gross was won by Kabir Dhaliwal with Col SDS Baath as runners-up.

