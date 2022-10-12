Golfer Jeev Milkha gets 63 challans for car sold in 2014, moves court

International golfer Chiranjeev Milkha, popularly known as Jeev Milkha, has moved court seeking registration of an FIR against a car dealer and purchaser after he received court notices pertaining to 63 unpaid challans for a car he sold in 2014.

The golfer is the registered owner of a Mercedes Benz car, which he had sold in June 2014 to Nitin Jain, director, Vibes Healthcare Limited, Hauz Khas, through a car dealer Tejinder Singh of Rally Motors for ₹35 lakh.

Jeev Milkha, who is the son of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, moved court after he received notices from a Delhi court regarding challan violations amounting to ₹83,000, which have been accruing since 2015.

Jeev Milkha’s counsel, Terminder Singh, said all documents pertaining to sale and purchase of the vehicle were executed and Nitin Jain’s duly sworn affidavit had been handed over to applicant on June 10, 2014, but even after purchasing the vehicle and handing over its possession, the accused did not transfer the registration of the vehicle.The vehicle, a diesel variant is over 10 years old, and as such cannot be registered in New Delhi.

The court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh on Tuesday reserved its orders on the application seeking registration of an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The case will now be heard on October 17.

Though the application, Jeev Milkha has sought directions to the Sector 3 station house officer (SHO) to register a case against the duo.

‘RTO cops, failed to act on plaint’

After Jeev received a court notice regarding challans issued to his old vehicle in 2021, he had sent a legal notice to the dealer as well as the purchaser. He even lodged a complaint with senior superintendent of police (SSP, Chandigarh) seeking registration of a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against the duo, and with the Regional Transport Office, but no action was taken.

After he received another notice from the Delhi Court, the golfer alleged that the accused persons were intentionally not transferring the ownership of the vehicle in their name, which may lead to his name being dragged into false cases.