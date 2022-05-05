Good news for immigrants as US extends work permits by 18 months
Washington: The Biden administration has announced that certain categories of immigrants, including those seeking green cards and spouses of H-1B visa holders, would be permitted to use their expired work permits for an additional 18 months, offering a reprieve to thousands of Indians working in this country and prevent further disruption for US employers.
A green card, known officially as a permanent resident card, is a document issued to immigrants as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently in the US.
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. The H-1B visa programme is the most sought-after work visa among foreign professionals, including Indians.
The move announced by the department of homeland security on Tuesday will come into effect from May 4, 2022.
The extension period of up to 180 days will automatically be extended to up to 540 days from the expiration date stated on the current employment authorisation cards (EADs), the department of homeland security said.
“As USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) works to address the pending EAD caseloads, the agency has determined that the current 180-day automatic extension for employment authorisation is currently insufficient,” said USCIS director Ur M. Jaddou.
“This temporary rule will provide those non-citizens, otherwise eligible for the automatic extension, an opportunity to maintain employment and provide critical support for their families, while avoiding further disruption for US employers,” he said.
According to the USCIS, non-citizens with a pending EAD renewal application whose 180-day automatic extension has lapsed and whose EAD has expired will be granted an additional period of employment authorisation and EAD validity beginning May 4, 2022, and lasting up to 540 days from the expiration date of their EAD.
They may resume employment if they are still within the up to 540-day automatic extension period and are otherwise eligible.
Non-citizens with a pending renewal application still covered under the 180-day automatic extension will be granted an additional extension of up to 360 days, for a total of up to 540 days past the expiration of the current EAD.
Non-citizens with a pending renewal application and a valid EAD on May 4, 2022, or who timely file an EAD renewal application before October 27, 2023, will be granted an automatic extension of up to 540 days if their EAD expires before the renewal application is processed.
“The change will immediately help about 87,000 immigrants whose work authorisation has lapsed or is set to in the next 30 days. Overall, the government estimates that as many as 4,20,000 immigrants renewing work permits will be protected from losing their ability to work for the duration of the policy,” Indian-American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria told PTI.
The policy is meant to address the unprecedented backlog of 1.5 million work permit applications at the nation’s legal immigration agency, leaving tens of thousands unable to work legally and exacerbating labour shortages.
-
Mohali | Two members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang land in police net
In a major breakthrough, Police arrested two members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang with arms and ammunition. Police recovered two country-made pistols — a .30 bore and a .15 bore — with ammunition from the possession of the accused, identified as Manjinder Singh and Dilbagh Singh of Kauni village in Muktsar. The duo had joined the gang last year and were in town looking to extort money from a Mohali resident.
-
Punjab school wins NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge in US
Washington: Two Indian student groups from Punjab and Tamil Nadu have won the “NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge”, a media release said. Announced by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration during a virtual awards ceremony on April 29, the challenge involved as many as 91 teams, including 58 colleges and 33 high schools. Decent Children Model Presidency School from Punjab was the winner of the STEM Engagement Award in the high school division.
-
Now, free bus rides for Capital’s labour force
Over two years after making bus rides free for women in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday launched a new scheme under which workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) will be able to travel ticket-free on Delhi Transport Corporation buses and cluster buses. Workers will be given a quarterly pass and the cost will be about ₹2,400 per pass, which the Board will bear.
-
Chandigarh teachers push for change in school timings amid soaring heat
UT cadre educational employees' union has written to the UT director school education asking for a change in the working hours of government schools on the lines of Punjab and Haryana amid soaring temperature.
-
HC directs Varanasi SSP to inquire into assault on woman by police
The Allahabad high court has directed the senior superintendent of police, Varanasi to inquire into the alleged assault on a woman by police personnel for inter-caste marriage. Justice Rahul Chaturvedi has also directed the SSP Varanasi to provide adequate security and keep a close vigil over the safety and security of Kavita Gupta (the woman), her husband Mahesh Kumar Vishwakarma and Kavita's in-laws so that nothing untoward happens to them in future.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics