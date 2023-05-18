Panchkula: Man goes to help neighbour change burnt meter wire, electrocuted

Helping out a neighbour with a burnt meter wire cost a 32-year-old man his life as he was electrocuted while changing the wire in Raipur Rani on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Akashdeep, a resident of Parwala village, Raipur Rani. He was working on contract with the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited for the past eight years. (Getty images)

The deceased was identified as Akashdeep, a resident of Parwala village, Raipur Rani.

His brother Armaan told the police that Akashdeep was working on contract with the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) for the past eight years.

On Wednesday, his brother came home to have food, when around 11 am, Mahender Pal of their village arrived at their house and asked Akashdeep to help him change a burnt meter wire at his newly constructed showroom on Raipur Rani-Morni road.

Akashdeep advised Mahender Pal to lodge a complaint with the electricity department and get power supply to the area stopped before changing the wire. But Mahender Pal did not pay heed and kept insisting that Akashdeep come along.

Around 12 pm, he got a call from a hospital in Raipur Rani that his brother had gotten electrocuted. He rushed to the hospital and found his brought had died.

On his complaint that his brother died due to carelessness of Mahender Pal, police have booked him under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Raipur Rani police station.