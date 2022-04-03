Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goodwill gesture: Punjab cops to get b’day wishes from CM, DGP

Punjab Police personnel will now be getting a greeting card with a congratulatory message, signed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and director general of police (DGP) Viresh Kumar Bhawra.
The Punjab Police have 84,000 personnel and the department needs to issue approximately 230 certificates daily. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

To make their special days even more special, Punjab Police personnel will now be getting a greeting card with a congratulatory message, signed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and director general of police (DGP) Viresh Kumar Bhawra.

The DGP on Saturday issued directions to all commissioners of police, SSPs, special director general of police (DGP), state armed police, Jalandhar, special DGP, Railways, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADGPs), director bureau of investigation, inspector general of police (IGP) special protection unit, IGPs of ranges and commandants of PAP, IRB, commando battalion and training centre via video conferencing.

According to the officials, the move will boost the morale of police officials.

The Punjab Police have 84,000 personnel and the department needs to issue approximately 230 certificates daily.

Senior superintendent of police (Ludhiana rural) Ketan Patil Baliram said that the department would send certificates every month.

In February 2021, the traffic wing of police commissionerate, Ludhiana, had started wishing police personnel on traffic duty on their birthdays with a cake and flowers. After the second wave of Covid, the practice stopped.

Earlier in October 2018, with a motive to make the police personnel feel special on their birthdays, then SSP of Khanna Dhruv Dahiya Khanna police took the initiative to greet officials on their birthdays. The Khanna police had started issuing semi-official letters to them.

Former DGP Suresh Arora had gone out of the way and allowed officials to take an off on their birthdays and marriage anniversaries. The DGP had shown generosity following the point raised by a woman cop in a meeting held at Punjab Police Academy (PPA), Phillaur, in April 2018.

