Google to collaborate with Himachal govt to develop people empowerment platform: CM

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, highlighting the state’s investor-friendly environment, has asked the tech joint Google to consider investing in the Information Technology (IT) sector. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File)

Google India Head Ashish Wattal called on CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday to explore collaborations on AI-driven initiatives aimed at transforming public services in Himachal Pradesh. He also discussed integrating advanced technology in digital agriculture, health, education and public grievance redressal to ensure prompt service delivery and improve the lives of the citizens in the state.

Sukhu said that the state government was committed to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and modern technology for the benefit of the public.

He said that the state government plans to develop a “People empowerment platform” in collaboration with Google through the labour and employment department. “This platform would connect citizens with skilled service providers such as plumbers, electricians and carpenters that would ensure convenience while generating employment opportunities for the youth of the state in the unorganised sector,” he added.

The CM said that to enhance grievance redressal the government intends to upgrade the Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 with generative AI. He said that this initiative aimed to provide faster and more effective solutions while ensuring consumer satisfaction. In the education sector, AI-based teaching modules would be piloted in two government senior secondary schools in the state.

He said that advanced technology has the potential to revolutionise agriculture and disaster preparedness. The accurate weather forecasting could minimise loss of life and property by enabling better planning and response from local administrations in time.