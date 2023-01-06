Government committed to fulfill poll promises: Himachal deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to implement the public guarantees announced by Congress before election, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the decision on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be taken in the first meeting after cabinet formation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying to the motion of thanks on the governor’s address, Agnihotri said, “I want to make the government’s intention clear that we are fully committed to fulfil the announcement and guarantees we have made and will implement them.”

He said the governor, in his address, declared that the state government has adopted the party manifesto as its policy document — questioning the opposition’s claim of there being no mention of guarantees and roadmap for next five years.

Slamming the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Agnihotri said the state’s debt burden would go up to ₹75,000 crore by the end of the financial year — highlighting that loans worth nearly ₹27,000 crore were raised by the Jai Ram Thakur-led government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are not saying it on our own, but it is there in the government document,” he said.

With the opposition members questioning the government’s move to de-notify the institutions opened by the previous government, the deputy CM said opening 900 institutions without making budget provisions was no less than a crime.

“The matter is sub-judice so why are they raising hue and cry in the house,” he said, adding that ₹5,000 crore was needed to run these institutions — which will be opened if needed.

Agnihotri also expressed confidence that the Congress would provide a strong and stable government in the state for the next five years.

Warns the corporate to run business in the right way

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the closure of the cement plants, Agnihotri said “I want to make it clear in this august House that the government is with the transporters and people of the state and would take whatever steps to protect their interest.”

“The corporate must not be mistaken that they would threaten us. I urge them to carry out their business in the right way and give the people of Himachal their due,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON