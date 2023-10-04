Government doctor looking for tenant duped of 90k in Panchkula

Another doctor fell prey to online fraudsters, this time while looking for a tenant.

Police registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber crime police station in Sector 12, Panchkula. (iStock)

Hoping to rent out his house, Dr Rajiv Khaneja, who works at the civil hospital in Sector 6, instead ended up losing ₹89,999 to a swindler claiming to be an NSG commando.

As per his complaint to police, Dr Khaneja, 60, a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula, owns a flat in Sector 5, Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Panchkula, that he wanted to rent out. For this, he placed an advertisement through Magic Brick app.

On September 30, he received a call from a man identifying himself as Ashish Kumar Pahari, an NSG commando posted in Chandigarh. The caller told him that he was looking for a flat on rent and asked Rajiv to share pictures of his flat, which he did. Later, Pahari shared his Aadhaar card and ID card pictures with Rajiv.

On October 1, the caller asked him to share his UPI account details to transfer advance payment. The caller had him input some details in his UPI app, following which ₹89,999 were debited from his bank account on October 1.

Acting on Dr Khaneja’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber crime police station in Sector 12.

In September, Chandigarh Police had lodged separate cases of cheating after two doctors of PGIMER and GMCH, Sector 32, were duped by online fraudsters of ₹2.2 lakh and ₹1.2 lakh, respectively, while posing as employees of FedEx courier service.

