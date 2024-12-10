Menu Explore
Government fulfilled five guarantees in 15 months:Himachal CM

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 10, 2024 10:42 PM IST

While highlighting the government’s achievements on Tuesday, the CM said that the two-year regime of the present state government has been a period of progress and fulfilment of promises

The chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that to mark the completion of two years of the Congress government a state-level function would be held at Luhnu Ground of district Bilaspur.

Himachal Pradesh chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File)
He said that the event would be organised under the theme “Atmanirbhar Himachal through Vyavastha Parivartan”.

While highlighting the government’s achievements on Tuesday, the CM said that the two-year regime of the present state government has been a period of progress and fulfilment of promises. He said that our government has successfully implemented five guarantees within just 15 months and the remaining commitments were being fulfilled in a phased manner.

Sukhu said that several ambitious schemes and programmes have been initiated for the welfare and development of the people during these two years. He said that our government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard the interests of the people and ensure their upliftment and would continue to work with the same dedication and vision.

He said the state government would launch six new schemes aimed at transforming the lives of the people and developing the state making it a self-reliant and most prosperous state of the country. He said that these schemes would reflect our dedication to addressing the needs of the citizens and building a prosperous future for Himachal Pradesh.

Follow Us On