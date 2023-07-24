Ludhiana: Revenue officials on strike, residents feel the pinch as work comes to a halt

Work came to a standstill and government offices wore a deserted look as the Punjab Revenue Officers Association went on an indefinite strike in Ludhiana on Monday. Tehsildars, naib tehsildars and revenue officials are participating in the strike in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The strike caused significant inconvenience to the public, with many people returning home without getting their work done. Residents bore the brunt as the government office remained closed.

Punjab Revenue Officers Association president Gurdev Singh Dham said tehsildars, naib tehsildars and revenue officials are participating in the strike. The strike was initiated in response to alleged interference by Roopnagar MLA Dinesh Chadha in the functioning of the tehsil office. The association collectively decided to go on an indefinite strike in all tehsil offices, except for work related to flood prevention.

Visitors to various tehsil offices in the city expressed frustration, as there was no prior notice or information about the strike by the revenue officials, leading to hardships for the public.

Rajesh Sharma, who visited the west tehsil office for property registration, shared his disappointment, stating that the department should avoid scheduling appointments for the public if there is any indication of a strike. He suggested that the officials should send messages to people with appointments to avoid unnecessary visits.

Another visitor, requesting anonymity, pointed out that the staff at tehsil offices are uncooperative and fail to provide proper guidance to visitors. He mentioned that there was a strike by revenue officials last month as well, indicating a recurring issue. Additionally, he highlighted that the work often gets affected when the server of the official website slows down.

