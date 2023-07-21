Sirsa govt school students accuse teacher of sexual harassment

Girl students of a government school in Sirsa have accused their chemistry teacher, who is currently the acting principal of the school, of sexually harassing them. Girl students of a government school in Sirsa have accused their chemistry teacher, who is currently the acting principal of the school, of sexually harassing them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The students and parents gathered at the school on Thursday, demanding action against the teacher.

The students, most of them studying in Classes 11 and 12, accused the teacher of misbehaving with them and touching them inappropriately.

The teacher, meanwhile, termed the allegations baseless and said the closed-circuit television cameras in the school must be checked.

Dabwali block education officer Paramjeet Kaur said the students and their parents have given a written complaint about the sexual harassment by the teacher. “A departmental inquiry has been ordered and the teacher will be sent on deputation once the school reopens,” she said. The school is currently closed due to flooding.

