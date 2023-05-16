Two Ludhiana teachers selected for coveted Malti Gyan Peeth Puraskar

Determination, dedication and innovation by two government teachers from the city in making the intricate concepts of Maths and Science simple and fun for their students have earned them the prestigious Malti Gyan Peeth Puraskar.

Rumani Ahuja (HT Photo)

The awardees, Rumani Ahuja and Harpreet Kaur, both from Government Model Senior Secondary School, PAU, will be given the award on May 29 at Sri Sathya Sai International Centre in New Delhi. While Ahuja is a Maths teacher, Kaur teaches Science.

The award includes a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. A total of five teachers have been selected for the award across the state.

After applying for the award, the teachers reported for the final selection process on May 13 at Chandigarh where they appeared for the test in their respective subjects and General Knowledge. They were also interviewed by the jury.

The award, which is being awarded since 2013 by Mohinder Singh Syngle Education and Research Society, recognises the contribution of teachers.

Pumped over her achievement, Ahuja, who also received an award from the state government in September last year, said, “I dedicate this award to my colleagues and seniors who motivated me to apply for it.”

Ahuja started as a Maths teacher in 2011 onwards. She uses different models and activities to make learning the subject fun for students. She also started her Youtube channel named ‘Magic of Maths’ during the Covid period.

She said that when one of her class students came up with her own Maths model named after her Youtube channel, it was a moment of great joy for her. Rumani holds a postgraduate degree in Maths.

Kaur, who also started teaching in 2011, focuses on learning by doing.

She said, “Instead of forcing students to learn about the different scientific concepts, I make sure they spend time in the lab and conduct practicals.”

She said that to help her students in remembering the names of different chemical compounds, she embeds them into phrases that they can easily remember.

Kaur, who holds a Masters in Human Genetics, said that it is the first time she is receiving a formal award.

The teachers were shortlisted on the basis of their academic background and the results of the classes they had taught.

