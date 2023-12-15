Government to strengthenSDRF: Jagat Singh Negi

State revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday said so far ₹227 crore has been distributed to the affected families under special disaster relief.

State revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi

He also gave instructions to provide timely benefits to all the affected people, he said during a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

"Due to topography there is always a risk of disaster in Himachal and recently the state has witnessed a huge loss of life and property," he said. The relief amount and other benefits being provided to disaster-affected people in the state were also discussed during the meeting.

The SDRF has an important role in the state which carries out rescue operations during disasters, said the Minister and added that SDRF personnel were being provided modern training to deal with various disasters. A plan has been made to deploy trained personnel at the time of need, he said.

All necessary equipment is being provided to the SDRF Jawans for which ₹12.65 crore has been released so that the disaster situation can be dealt with efficiently, said Negi.