Govt assures more allocation after Punjabi University’s annual grant slashed

Days after the government of Punjab slashed annual budgetary grant of the Punjabi University Patiala from ₹ 200 crore to ₹ 164 crore, as per a communique released by the university, the vice chancellor of the university has been assured by the government that the annual budgetary grant will be revised and increased.

The student bodies also held a protest against the government on the international mother language day highlighting the financial condition of the university ahead of the budget. (HT Photo)

Professor Arvind, the vice chancellor of the university, said, “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, both have assured to resolve the financial crisis of the university soon. The proposed funds will be provided to the university by the government.” The university, in a previous communique, had stated that while the salary budget of the university has increased by around ₹100 crore after the implementation of pay commission, the cut in the annual grant will spell trouble for the university.

The student bodies also held a protest against the government on the international mother language day. They highlighted the financial condition of the university ahead of the budget. However, their demands and the future of the university is hanging in limbo after reduction in the budgetary grant. According to the communique released by the university, “The budgetary grant must be over ₹ 300 crore.” The university is said to be under financial deficit due to a debt of ₹150 crore. As a result, the university is not in a condition to pay salaries on time. Professor Arvind, vice chancellor of the university had said, “The government should increase the budget of the university from ₹164 crore to ₹360 crore.”

Gurdas Singh, a student leader of Punjab Students’ Union (PSU), said, “The leaders of Aam Aadmi Party and even the chief minister Bhagwant Mann had announced to waive the debt of the university. Instead of waiving it, the government has made a cut on annual budgetary grant of the university. It is going to affect the future of the students.” After the annual budget was slashed, the united front of political outfits of the students had also protested against the government on Friday.