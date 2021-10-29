Govt employee terminated for ‘celebrating’ Pak victory over India in cricket match

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday terminated an operation theatre technician of the Rajouri government medical college for ‘celebrating’ Pakistan’s victory over India in a T20 World Cup match.

According to an order issued by Rajouri GMC principal Dr Brij Mohan, the OT technician identified as Safiya Majeet as terminated from services with immediate effect.

She was engaged on academic arrangement basis under SRO-24.

“Whereas a viral video has come to the notice of undersigned from different media platforms and also from Dysp HQ, Rajouri who sent the same via WhatsApp in which Safiya Majeed OT Technician, engaged and working as OT Technician in GMC & AH Rajouri seems to have posted her whatsapp status showing celebration of defeat of Indian Cricket Team against Pakistan in T-20 World Cup 2021, the activity which seems to be disloyalty towards nation,” read the order.

The order reads that “no employee of the institution will be allowed to be disloyal to the nation”.

“And whereas, as reported by HOD Gynae and Obst., the said engagee proceeded on casual leave for five days w.e.f 21-10-2021 and also failed to join her duties on expiry of the said leave. And whereas no prior notice is required to be given to such employee for gross indiscipline in her duties,” the order said.

“Now, therefore keeping in view above facts and circumstances, it is hereby ordered that the services of Safiya Majeed OT Technician engaged on academic arrangement basis under SRO-24 (now read as S.O 364 dated 27-11- 2020) stands terminated with immediate effect,” it said.

Safiya had on October 23 posted WhatsApp status updates from 11.32pm to 11.49pm showing the celebration of the defeat of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan.

Release Kashmiri students, demands Mehbooba

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday demanded the release of Kashmiri students arrested in UP after the India-Pakistan T20 match.

Mother of one arrested students, Showkat Shaban of Bandipore, has also demanded release of his son terming him innocent.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said crackdown on the students within and outside state is reprehensible.

“Crackdown on Kashmiri students both within J&K and outside is reprehensible. Situation in J&K after two years of suppression should’ve been an eye opener for GOI and lead to course correction.BJPs pseudo patriotism disregards the idea of India. Release these students immediately,” Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Students of Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra were arrested on Wednesday evening following an FIR lodged against them at the Jagdishpura police station, a police official had said.

Atika, mother of one of the arrested students in Uttar Pradesh, also demanded release of his son... “I came to know about the arrest of my son through social media. I am an illiterate woman. Showkat is innocent. I have sent him to UP for education after hardships and poverty with a hope his education will change our future. I appeal to the government that if my son has done something wrong, he should be forgiven and released,” said mother of Showkat Shaban.