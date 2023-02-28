Govt fund embezzlement case: Accused surrenders in Jalandhar after SC rejects bail

Key accused in a case pertaining to embezzlement of government funds, Anshuman Kalia, surrendered before local court on Tuesday after his bail application was quashed by Supreme court.

Anshuman’s father Sushil Kalia was Congress councillor and was also named in the FIR but he died by suicide on January 28 alleging mental harassment in the case. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Anshuman’s father Sushil Kalia was Congress councillor and was also named in the FIR but he died by suicide on January 28 alleging mental harassment in the case.

It may be mentioned that on the complaint of former BJP MLA KD Bhandari, former MLA from Jalandhar North segment, the district administration carried a detailed inquiry into grant of ₹ 10 lakh each issued to six welfare societies for the construction of community halls. The funds were issued by Congress MLA from North segment Bawa Henry.

In an inquiry conducted by additional deputy commissioner Varinder Pal Bajwa, it was found that the funds were withdrawn from the bank accounts of welfare societies on several occasions but they were not utilised on the ground. Following this, an FIR was lodged in division-8 police station against 20 people including father-son duo under several sections of Indian Penal Code.

SHO Surinder Singh said Ashuman Kalia surrendered before the court following which he was taken on police remand for one day.