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Govt offices’ switch to smart meters gains pace in Punjab

PSPCL is driving the shift to enforce payment discipline among Punjab government departments; 38,000 of 52,000 connections have been covered since the rollout began on February 15

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:18 am IST
By Komal, Ludhiana
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38,000 of 52,000 govt connections covered since the rollout began on February 15

Under the prepaid model, departments need to recharge electricity accounts in advance, and supply will automatically stop once the balance is exhausted, removing the need for lengthy manual disconnection processes. (HT)

Punjab’s transition to prepaid smart metering for government electricity connections has gathered pace, with around 38,000 of the state’s nearly 52,000 such connections already fitted with smart meters since the roll-out began on February 15.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is driving the shift to enforce payment discipline among government departments, which together owe over 2,500 crore in pending electricity dues.

Officials said departments with the highest number of connections include local government (5,929), school education (3,894), rural development and panchayat (1,632), water supply and sanitation (1,655), power (885), and home affairs and justice (672), making delayed payments a significant challenge.

Under the prepaid model, departments need to recharge electricity accounts in advance, and supply will automatically stop once the balance is exhausted, removing the need for lengthy manual disconnection processes.

 
punjab state power corporation limited
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Govt offices’ switch to smart meters gains pace in Punjab
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Govt offices’ switch to smart meters gains pace in Punjab
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