Govt planning to exploit wind energy in Lahaul Spiti region: CM

Shimla Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over the 48th meeting of Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council in Shimla on Thursday, said that the state government was giving priority to solving the problems of the people of tribal areas.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

For the exploitation of wind energy in Lahaul-Spiti, 84 MW capacity has been identified so far and the matter has been taken up with the National Institute of Wind Energy and a team of the institute will visit Kaza soon, Sukhu said.

The government is promoting the exploitation of solar energy to provide round-the-clock electricity in tribal regions and two solar power projects were being set up in Hangrang Valley of Kinnaur. A provision has been made to give 40% subsidy for setting up solar projects ranging from 250 KW to 2 MW, the CM said. He said that the government will purchase the electricity generated from these solar power projects for 25 years to ensure a stable source of income for the youth.

The state government will consider winter closing of schools in Lahaul-Spiti district from the next academic session, he added.

The CM said that instructions were given to lay emphasis on construction of tunnels to build roads in tribal areas. The tourism infrastructure is also being strengthened in the tribal areas and a trial has been conducted to start water sports activities in the artificial lake built in Karcham and Kinnaur and soon water sports, Sukhu said.

Tourism activities will also be promoted in the religiously acclaimed Temso Lake in Kinnaur district and the government was mulling connecting it with National Highway 5, he said.

The CM directed the officers of all departments to prepare projects keeping in mind the convenience of the people of tribal areas.

Revenue and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the Tribal Advisory Council has constitutional status and the burning issues of these areas are discussed and raised in its meeting for welfare of the people of tribal areas.

