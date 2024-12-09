Govt puts transfers on hold, seeks ECI’s nod

The Punjab government on Sunday put on hold the transfer orders of nine Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers in view of the ongoing special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in the state. The personnel department has now made a request to the CEO to obtain approval for these transfers expeditiously (HT File)

In a communication to Punjab’s chief electoral officer Sibin C, the department of personnel informed him that the decision to put on hold the transfer orders of nine PCS officers who are presently working as electoral registration officers was till they received the approval of the Election Commission of India.

These officers include Rohit Gupta, sub-division magistrate (SDM), Ludhiana East, who was posted as additional deputy commissioner (ADC), general, Ludhiana; Jai Inder Singh, SDM, Patti, posted as joint commissioner, municipal corporation, Amritsar; Manjeet Kaur, SDM, Patiala, posted as SDM, Bhawanigarh and in addition regional transport officer, Sangrur; Karamjit Singh, SDM, Gurdaspur, posted as the chief minister’s field officer, Sangrur; Preetinder Singh Bains, SDM, Balachaur, posted as SDM, Bhikiwind; Gurdev Singh Dham, SDM, Bhikiwind, posted as SDM, Patiala; Ravinder Kumar Bansal, SDM, Bhawanigarh, posted as SDM, Balachaur; Manjit Singh Rajla, SDM, Amloh, posted as SDM, Gurdaspur; and Chetan Bunger, joint commissioner, municipal corporation, Ludhiana, posted as SDM, Amloh.

An officer familiar with the matter said that the state government had to put the transfer orders on hold as it could not have transferred these officials without the prior approval of the Election Commission. The personnel department has now made a request to the CEO to obtain approval for these transfers expeditiously and apprise the state government. On Friday, the state government had issued transfer and posting orders of 10 IAS and 22 PCS officers.