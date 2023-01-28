Govt school teacher held for molesting students in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur A teacher of a government middle school here was arrested on the charge of molesting three students, police said on Saturday. Sub Inspector (SI) Kamaljit Singh said police arrested the teacher identified as Satnam Singh for allegedly molesting three girls during school hours. The incident came to the fore when the girls told their parents about the incident on Friday. Police said further investigation was underway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}