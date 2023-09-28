Govt thinking to eliminate minimum students’ enrollment condition: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Thursday that the state government was contemplating to eliminate the longstanding condition of having a minimum of 100 students in government middle schools for the recruitment of drawing teachers and physical education teachers. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

“The previous BJP government in the state had imposed the condition of enrollment of minimum 100 students for appointment of these teachers in the government middle schools on November 19, 2018,” said education minister Rohit Thakur

The middle schools were required to maintain a minimum enrollment of 100 students to appoint drawing teachers and physical education teachers. However, the present government is now dedicated to prioritising the youth’s interests and ensuring that every student receives a comprehensive education, he said.

The chief minister said the education department has been directed to swiftly begin the process of eliminating the condition. This proposed change is aimed at expanding educational opportunities and strengthening the teaching workforce throughout the state, he added.

