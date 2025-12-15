Govt to raise uranium contamination issue with Centre: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that uranium contamination in the state’s groundwater is a long-standing issue, and his government is taking it up with the Centre and the Jal Shakti minister. CM Mann after casting his vote in the block samiti and zila parishad elections (HT Photo)

He added that he had raised the matter at the northern zonal council, highlighting that Punjab’s groundwater is in poor condition and the upper layer of rivers is black. He also noted the lack of financial support from the Centre, despite multiple inspection teams visiting the state.

A recent report by the Central Ground Water Board’s (CGWB) Annual Groundwater Quality Report 2025 revealed that Punjab has the highest uranium concentration in groundwater in the country.

CM Mann made the statement after casting his vote in the block samiti and zila parishad elections at the government high school in Mangwal, Sangrur, along with his wife. Urging residents to vote in large numbers, he said, “I urge the people to go to polling booths in greater numbers and use their right to vote, as these elections are fought on local development issues. These votes build the foundation of democracy.”

Responding to opposition allegations, Mann dismissed their claims, suggesting they had already accepted defeat. He cited the large number of candidates contesting the elections, including over 2,400 from Congress and around 2,000 from Akali Dal in the block samiti polls.

He also refuted accusations of misuse of power, claiming the opposition was diverting attention from their losses. “These people first give tickets to relatives of gangsters and threaten people, and then later complain about law and order,” he said, adding that the election atmosphere in the state is peaceful, according to updates from the director general of police and the election commission.

CM Mann described these elections as a key layer of democracy just above the sarpanch polls, channeling development work to villages. He added that for youth and first-time candidates, these elections serve as a stepping stone in their political careers.

He further said that adulteration is not limited to Punjab, citing instances of fake blood in blood banks in states like Uttar Pradesh.