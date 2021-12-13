Graft case: DSP among four cops booked for misplacing proof in Ludhiana

A deputy superintendent of police, an inspector and two assistant sub-inspectors have been booked for “deliberately misplacing proof” against a police officer who was caught red-handed, while accepting a bribe.

The accused, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakhbir Singh, inspector Inderjit Singh, and assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Tarsem Singh and Surinder Pal, allegedly misplaced a CD with a video of the graft-accused ASI, Harjit Singh, taking a bribe.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 166A (public servant disobeying directions under law) and 217 (public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) of the Indian Penal Code, following a court order.

In 2017, the additional session judge had ordered the commissioner of police to conduct an inquiry in the matter, after the court had to let the graft-accused ASI go scot-free as the video recording of the incident had been misplaced.

The commissioner of police had marked an inquiry to joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) J Elanchezhian, and a case has been registered on the basis of the findings.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters) Dayama Harish Omparkash said that no departmental action had been initiated against the four cops so far, “but appropriate action will be taken.”

What was the case?

Assistant sub-inspector Harjit Singh, who was posted at the Meharban police station, was booked for graft on September 21, 2012 after an accused in a cheating case filmed the cop accepting ₹5,000 for dismissing the case against him.

The complainant, Baldev Singh, had produced the video showing the ASI accepting graft to senior police officials, after which a case was registered against Harjit Singh and he was dismissed from the force.

However, the ASI was later acquitted as the CD containing the video recording had been misplaced from the case file.

During the case, Lakhbir Singh was deputed as the assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Sahnewal) and inspector Inderjit Singh was the Meharban station house officer. The two ASIs were also posted at Meharban, and were probing the case.