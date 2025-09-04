Graft, extortion case: AAP MLA Raman Arora gets bail from HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday granted bail to AAP MLA Raman Arora, who was arrested in a corruption and extortion racket case being allegedly run under his patronage. AAP MLA Raman Arora

He had approached the high court on August 8, after his bail plea was rejected by a Jalandhar court on July 11. Detailed order is awaited.

Arora, a legislator from Jalandhar Central, was arrested on May 23 following a month-long investigation by the state vigilance bureau. Allegations were that Arora and Jalandhar municipal corporation’s assistant town planner Sukhdev Vashisht used to identify ongoing or completed commercial and residential construction projects, served them violation notices, and then asked for a bribe to settle the matter. In several cases, the builders were directed to meet the MLA to resolve issues raised in the notices, it was alleged.

The MLA’s son, Rajan Arora, daughter’s father-in-law Raju Madaan, and a close associate, Mahesh Mukheja, were also named as co-accused in the FIR registered on May 14 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. When his house was raided on May 23, the VB had seized ₹6 lakh cash, 1.2 kg of gold ornaments, and multiple ‘incriminating documents’. The VB had also claimed that it recovered 75-80 notices issued as part of this ‘extortion racket’.