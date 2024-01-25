Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Balvir Singh, a resident of village Alampur in Patiala, who was an accomplice of suspended AIG (human rights), Malwinder Singh Sidhu, the agency spokesperson said. Graft-criminal case: Punjab VB arrests accomplice of suspended AIG Malwinder Sidhu

Balvir was wanted in a corruption-cum-criminal case registered by the VB as he used to submit complaints against employees in their departments and then exhorted money by blackmailing at the behest of the above-said police officer, VB added.

A VB spokesperson said the bureau has secured a 5-day police remand of Balvir to recover his weapon as well as to identify and ascertain the involvement of more persons.

“The bureau, based on an inquiry, has registered a case under sections 7, 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 384, 419, 420, 120B, 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at police station, Vigilance Bureau, flying squad-1, Punjab at SAS Nagar. AIG Sidhu, his accomplice Balvir and the other accused were involved in this case. AIG Sidhu was already in judicial custody,” the spokesperson added.

He further said that during the probe it was found that AIG Sidhu misrepresented himself as IGP (vigilance bureau) and along with Balvir and other accused, used to initiate complaints against government employees, only to subsequently withdraw these to blackmail them and get illicit gains. The police officer never held positions of AIG or IG within the vigilance bureau since 2017,” he said.

Further investigation into this case was under progress and the remaining accused would be arrested soon, he added.