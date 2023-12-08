Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Green hydrogen policy to convert agri residue into assets: Aman Arora

Green hydrogen policy to convert agri residue into assets: Aman Arora

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 09, 2023 05:46 AM IST

Aman Arora was presiding over a half-day open-house session on the draft of the policy at CII on Friday

To make Punjab a front-runner state in green & clean energy production across the country, new and renewable energy sources minister Aman Arora on Friday said Punjab Green Hydrogen Policy drafted by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), will help to convert the agriculture residues into green energy assets. He was presiding over a half-day open-house session on the draft of the policy at CII on Friday.

HT Image
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP