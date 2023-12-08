Green hydrogen policy to convert agri residue into assets: Aman Arora

To make Punjab a front-runner state in green & clean energy production across the country, new and renewable energy sources minister Aman Arora on Friday said Punjab Green Hydrogen Policy drafted by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), will help to convert the agriculture residues into green energy assets. He was presiding over a half-day open-house session on the draft of the policy at CII on Friday.

