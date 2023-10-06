The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has summoned two senior forest officials from Himachal Pradesh for failing to submit a report before the NGT over environmental violations in the picturesque tourist destination of Kufri, situated near Shimla.

Green violations in Kufri: NGT summons two senior HP forest officials for failing to submit report (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NGT had formed the two-member committee, comprising the district forest officer (DFO) Shimla and the principal chief conservator of forests, on July 12, 2023 to take remedial measures and submit a report to prevent further environmental damage. However, the NGT recently discovered that this committee had failed to submit any reports as ordered.

The green tribunal has now summoned the district forest officer (DFO) Shimla and the principal chief conservator of forests.

The committee was formed after a joint panel, also formed by the NGT on March13, 2023 flagging alarming violations of environmental regulations in Kufri, raising concerns about natural and vegetative degradation.

The joint panel was formed in response to a letter from a Delhi lawyer to the NGT, highlighting the lack of sanitation systems in Kufri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kufri, a small area that has registered over a thousand horses, far exceeding its capacity, has been grappling with severe environmental issues. Insufficient solid waste management has led to significant pollution, adversely affecting the region’s ecosystem.

One of the most pressing concerns brought to light is the adverse impact of horse dung on the health of Kufri’s residents and visitors. Due to the absence of proper sanitation system, individuals in the area frequently suffer from lung infections and stomach diseases. The release of ammonia oxide from horse dung has been identified as a major health risk. Moreover, the dust from this waste contaminates drinking water sources in the region, posing a grave threat to the local population’s well-being.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prior to the NGT’s intervention, the high court had already expressed concerns about Kufri’s deteriorating condition. The court had directed the state government to implement the project report proposed by the Rotary Club Shimla.

The Rotary Club had meticulously drafted a comprehensive plan to transform Kufri into a leading tourist destination, taking inspiration from renowned spots like Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Aharbal, and Patnitop. The high court’s directives directed the government to take decisive steps to revitalise other tourist destinations within the state as well.

The NGT’s intervention and the high court’s order underscore the urgent need to address the environmental and health crises in Kufri. With the next hearing scheduled for December 20, 2023, it remains to be seen how the concerned authorities will respond to these pressing issues and what actions will be taken to preserve the natural beauty and well-being of Kufri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON