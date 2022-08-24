Grenade attack in Budgam: Two more militant associates arrested

Police arrested two more militant associates in connection with the grenade attack on a member of the minority community on August 15 at Chadoora, Budgam, on Tuesday.

Police said the two militant associates – Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat of Kralpora and Sameer Ahmad Najar of Gund Chekpora, Kanipora – were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“The police, along with security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession,” a police spokesperson said.

“Incriminating materials of the proscribed terror outfit, LeT, arms and ammunition, including two AK magazines and 54 AK rounds were recovered from their possession,” he said.

Police said that both the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Chadoora area of Budgam. “A case has been registered and further investigation initiated.”

On August 20, the police had claimed to have arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar, who were involved in grenade attack at Budgam on August 15. Police said the hybrid militants belonged to Lashkar and TRF. In the attack, one person, Krishna Kumar, was injured.Police said that so far four persons had been arrested in the case.

