Two persons, including a son of a serving police official, have been arrested allegedly for providing logistic support to those who hurled a grenade at the house of a Jalandhar-based YouTuber, the rural police said on Saturday. With this, six persons have been arrested in the case so far. Grenade attack on YouTuber’s house: ASI’s son among 2 held for aiding assailants

The accused have been identified as Rohit Basra, whose father is an assistance sub-inspector, and Maninder Singh, alias Bobby, of Alichak village of Jalandhar district. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh said both the accused provided key logistics to main accused Hardik Kamboj and Amritpreet Singh, who hurled the explosive at the house of YouTuber Rozer Sandhu on March 16.

There was no loss of life and property as the grenade did not exploded. Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti had claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging the YouTuber had abused Islam. Bhatti had also stated that Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, wanted in the infamous killing of Baba Siddiqui, helped him to carry the attack.

“A preliminary investigation of those arrested now shows Maninder handed over arms and ammunition to Rohit Basra from whom the main accused later procured it. Further investigation is on in this matter,” the SSP said.

The SSP added that 10 criminal cases of loot, robbery and under the Arms Act are already registered against Maninder in several police stations. He was presently on bail before being arrested in this matter.

Earlier, three others — Dheeraj, Panday and Laxmi — were arrested from Himachal Pradesh. The police have registered a case against Kamboj, Zeeshan Akhtar, Shahzad Bhatti and other unidentified individuals under Sections 109 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act and also under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the Maqsudan police station.

Hardik Kamboj, 21, who was arrested in Yamunanagar, was recently injured in police firing after he allegedly opened fire towards cops when taken for weapon recovery.