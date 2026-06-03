...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Grenade blast at Gurdaspur pvt hospital; suspect arrested, cops probe foreign link

Police said the grenade attack case was solved within six hours of the incident. A suspect, identified as Dharminder Singh of Agwan viillage of Gurdaspur district, was arrested by the police from Tarn Taran, in a joint operation conducted by the Gurdaspur police and the counter intelligence wing

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 05:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

GURDASPUR: A grenade attack at a private hospital in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur near the India-Pakistan border triggered panic on Tuesday afternoon, though no casualties were reported in the incident.

A grenade attack at a private hospital in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur near the India-Pakistan border triggered panic on Tuesday afternoon, though no casualties were reported in the incident.
A grenade attack at a private hospital in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur near the India-Pakistan border triggered panic on Tuesday afternoon, though no casualties were reported in the incident.

Police said the case was solved within six hours of the incident. A suspect, identified as Dharminder Singh of Agwan viillage of Gurdaspur district, was arrested by the police from Tarn Taran, in a joint operation conducted by the Gurdaspur police and the counter intelligence wing. Authorities have termed the incident a grenade attack and stated that preliminary investigation points toward the involvement of a foreign-based handler, said a police spokesperson.

According to officials, the explosion occurred at around 2:30pm in the emergency ward of the hospital when an unidentified individual entered the premises, hurled an explosive-like object, and fled the scene. The blast damaged window panes and glass doors, causing panic among patients, staff, and nearby residents. Witnesses reported that the explosion was heard across a considerable distance due to its intensity.

Hospital authorities stated that they had been receiving extortion threats for nearly a year. According to hospital administrator Dr SP Singh Multani, police security had been provided for a limited period earlier but was later withdrawn. CCTV footage reportedly shows the suspect loitering outside the hospital for 10-15 minutes before carrying out the attack.

Investigators are now focusing on identifying forward and backward linkages to uncover the full network behind the attack, including possible cross-border connections. Further inquiry is underway.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Grenade blast at Gurdaspur pvt hospital; suspect arrested, cops probe foreign link
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON