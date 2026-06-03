Grenade blast at Gurdaspur pvt hospital; suspect arrested, cops probe foreign link

GURDASPUR: A grenade attack at a private hospital in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur near the India-Pakistan border triggered panic on Tuesday afternoon, though no casualties were reported in the incident.

A grenade attack at a private hospital in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur near the India-Pakistan border triggered panic on Tuesday afternoon, though no casualties were reported in the incident.

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Police said the case was solved within six hours of the incident. A suspect, identified as Dharminder Singh of Agwan viillage of Gurdaspur district, was arrested by the police from Tarn Taran, in a joint operation conducted by the Gurdaspur police and the counter intelligence wing. Authorities have termed the incident a grenade attack and stated that preliminary investigation points toward the involvement of a foreign-based handler, said a police spokesperson.

According to officials, the explosion occurred at around 2:30pm in the emergency ward of the hospital when an unidentified individual entered the premises, hurled an explosive-like object, and fled the scene. The blast damaged window panes and glass doors, causing panic among patients, staff, and nearby residents. Witnesses reported that the explosion was heard across a considerable distance due to its intensity.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior police officials, including the superintendent of police, visited the site shortly after the explosion. The area was cordoned off and forensic teams were deployed to collect evidence and examine the blast site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior police officials, including the superintendent of police, visited the site shortly after the explosion. The area was cordoned off and forensic teams were deployed to collect evidence and examine the blast site. {{/usCountry}}

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Hospital authorities stated that they had been receiving extortion threats for nearly a year. According to hospital administrator Dr SP Singh Multani, police security had been provided for a limited period earlier but was later withdrawn. CCTV footage reportedly shows the suspect loitering outside the hospital for 10-15 minutes before carrying out the attack.

Investigators are now focusing on identifying forward and backward linkages to uncover the full network behind the attack, including possible cross-border connections. Further inquiry is underway.