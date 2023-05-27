PSEB Class 10 results: Raikot’s Kiranjeet tops Ludhiana district

Eldest among the three daughters of a grocery store owner in Raikot, Kiranjeet Kaur of Ajitsar Government Senior Secondary School for girls topped the district with 98.92% marks in Class 10 board exams, the result for which were declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday. Kiranjeet Kaur is the eldest among the three daughters of a grocery store owner in Raikot. (HT Photo)

Among the top three position holders in the district include Divyanshu Kumar, who bagged the second position in the district with 98.77%. His family migrated from a small village in Bihar and currently lives in a rented accommodation in Ramnagar.

The third position was jointly shared by Divjot Singh, a resident of Dholewal and Himani Dhasmana, who is from Kabir Nagar, by scoring 98.46%.

Kiranjeet obtained the fifth position in the state. Divyanshu was placed sixth and Divjot and Himani shared the eighth position in the state.

Aiming to become an IPS officer, Kiranjeet has two younger sisters and an infant brother. Her father Manjeet Singh worked as a technician in Dubai and currently runs a grocery store that supports his family, while her mother Inderjeet Kaur is a housewife.

Kiranjeet said, “My father’s dedication towards providing the best for his children despite scarce means has been a strong motivation in my studies.”

Talking about her future plans, she said, “I am hoping to get admission at a nearby government-aided school which is the only school in the area where the non-medical stream is available.”

He said that her hobbies include reading inspirational books and singing. She said that she also plays badminton at school level.

Her elated father Manjeet said, “I was confident that my girls will make me proud but I am surprised that it happened so soon.” He said that people should shrug off conservative viewpoints and provide equal opportunities to girls.

Divyanshu, who bagged the second position, is a student of Himgiri Senior Secondary School in Ramnagar. His father works as a truck driver and has a monthly income of around ₹15,000, while his mother Premshila Devi is a homemaker. He has an elder sister.

Elated over his achievement, Divyanshu said, “My years of hard work have paid off today. I would study for long durations and work on my weaknesses regularly.” He said that Science and Maths are his favourite subjects as both are concept-based and one does not need to remember anything.

He said that despite the weak financial conditions, his family has supported him all the way. “I want to become a doctor and hope to secure admission at a nearby government school in Science stream,” he said.

Divjot Singh, who bagged the third position, is from RS Model Senior Secondary School. His father Sukhwant Singh works as a machine operator at a private manufacturing unit, while her mother works as an EGS volunteer with a government primary school.

Divjot who is a resident of Dholewal wants to become a doctor. He said, “Despite my inclination towards the medical field, Maths was one of my favourite subjects in the class.” Sharing his success strategy, he said that healthy competition with his peers who have also passed with flying colours helped in maintaining his focus.

He said that he loves playing badminton in his free time and likes to study for long hours.

Himani Dhasmana shared the third position in the district. Her father works as a sales executive with a cycle manufacturing company while her mother Hemlata is a housewife.

Aspiring to become a software engineer, she said, “I studied for long hours and followed a strict routine apart from taking extra classes to revise the syllabus.”

She said that she would spend her free time drawing and dancing. She further said that Social Studies and Computer Science are her favourite subjects.