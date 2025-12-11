Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
Groom’s grandfather killed, 20 hurt as truck rams into wedding procession in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 06:54 am IST

Groom’s grandfather was killed and atleast 20 others were injured after a trailer truck allegedly rammed into cars of a wedding procession parked on the NH-44 in Karnal on Wednesday, said police.

The damaged vehicles after accident in Karrnal on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The deceased was identified as Jahangir, of Rasin village of Gharaunda sub-division, who died during treatment at a hospital in Karnal. The procession was leaving from the town for Palheri village in Panipat.

The incident took place on the highway near Gharaunda rest house and the impact of the collision was so severe that atleast seven vehicles were badly destroyed.

On receiving the information, police teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to different hospitals in Karnal.

The accident caused a traffic jam stretching for several kilometres on the GT Road, which was resumed after the cranes removed the damaged vehicles.

Family members said that several SUVs were arranged for the procession. They were waiting for groom’s car, which was left behind, when a speeding truck loaded with gravel rammed into the parked vehicles.

Traffic station house officer Darshan Singh said that the injured were admitted to various hospitals in the vicinity, of which two-three received serious injuries and one of them died. He also urged the public to avoid parking vehicles on the highway.

