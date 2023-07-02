Chandigarh sees 34% jump in GST collection for June

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for June witnessed an increase of 34% in the city against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year.

As per the details shared by the Union ministry of finance, the collection for June stood at ₹227.06 crore, which is ₹57.36 crore more than ₹169.7 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection of May had witnessed a record increase of 55% against the gross tax collected during the corresponding period last year. It was ₹259 crore, ₹92 crore more than ₹167 crore collected during the same month in 2022. It was the highest-ever collection for a month by the UT since the inception of the GST.

The GST collection for April had witnessed a marginal increase of just 2% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year. The collection for April was ₹255 crore, ₹6 crore more than ₹249 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

A 10.09% jump in collections was witnessed in March with a mop-up of ₹202 crore, ₹18 crore more than ₹184 crore collected in 2022.

The collection for February had seen a marginal 5% increase at ₹188 crore, ₹10 crore higher than ₹178 crore collected during corresponding period in 2022. After a marginal fall in November 2022, the gross GST collection in December last year had jumped to 33% against the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2021. The revenue generation for December 2022 stood at ₹218 crore, ₹54 crore more than ₹164 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

For the first time in the 2022-23 fiscal, the gross GST collection for November had dropped by 3%. The collection stood at ₹175 crore, which was ₹5 crore lower than ₹180 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

In October last year, the UT had registered 28% growth in GST collection, which stood at ₹203 crore, ₹45 crore higher than ₹158 crore collected in 2021. In September 2022, Chandigarh had seen a 35% jump in GST revenue at ₹206 crore, ₹54 crore higher than ₹152 crore generated in the previous year.

In April 2022, the collection saw a 22% jump. The UT had generated ₹249 crore revenue against ₹203 crore collected during the same month the previous year. The finance ministry did not release the state-wise data for January this year.