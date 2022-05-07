Gross injustice to candidates who worked hard: Pratibha on Himachal paper leak case
Newly appointed Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Friday termed the state government’s decision to cancel the written examination for police recruitment unfortunate and said it was a gross injustice to the candidates who had been working hard.
In a statement, she said the youth had to suffer due to the negligence of the government.
She said that for the last two years, more than 75,000 youths had toiled hard and their preparation has been wasted. She also sought a special chance for the candidates who have crossed the age limit to take exams. Earlier, Pratibha, on her first day at the office after being appointed the state president, convened a meeting to frame a strategy for the assembly elections.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also targeted the Jai Ram government with party’s spokesperson ID Bhandari demanding a probe into the recruitments made during the BJP regime.
“The government is hoodwinking the jobless youth of the state. There have been at least six paper leaks in its four-year regime. It has certainly put a question mark on the government’s functioning,” Bhandari said while addressing a press conference in Shimla.
“It’s ridiculous that candidates first pay fee for entrance examinations and then those are cancelled and jobs are later given to the favourites. The government is playing with the future of Himachal’s youths,”he added.
Northern Command chief: Situation on LAC stable, various channels of communication now open
Army's Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said in order to prevent smaller incidents escalating into bigger ones along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army of China have established various channels of communication at battalion and brigade levels in the strategic Ladakh region.
Three from Punjab killed in car crash at Jammu’s Nagrota
Three persons hailing from Punjab were killed in a car accident near Jambu zoo at Jagti in Nagrota area of Jammu district on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Gurdeep Singh, 32, of Moga; Sham Lal, 47, and Vikas Kumar, 38, both from Ferozepur. “The accident occurred at 7.30am when their Celerio car being driven at a high speed crashed near Jambu zoo. The driver lost control over the wheel,” said a police officer.
J&K Police recover incriminating material, sensitive papers during raids
Police conducted raids at Jammu's Gujjar Nagar and Dalpatian Mohalla and recovered several vital documents and incriminating material related to Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) on Friday. “The raids were conducted at the residences of two accused Rayees Ahmed Malik and Mohammad Sharif Sartaj, who were evading arrest,” he added. “The premises of duo were searched by police teams in presence of executive magistrate during which several sensitive documents and incriminating material were recovered,” he said.
Pratibha a dummy president: Himachal BJP co-incharge
Himachal Pradesh BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon on Friday took a dig at the Congress, saying how could a party that can't decide on its national president run a state. Addressing a press conference here, Tandon dismissed the Congress' charge that the Jai Ram Thakur-led government was controlled remotely by Delhi. Hitting out at the AAP, Tandon said there was a total chaos in Punjab and Delhi under the AAP rule.
Union ministry of education moots ₹1,103-cr boost for Punjab under Samagra Shiksha scheme
The Union ministry of education (MoE) has proposed an outlay of ₹1,102.91 crore for Punjab for the financial year 2022-23 under the flagship Samagra Shiksha scheme for school education. The ministry has earmarked ₹707.73 crore for elementary education and ₹378.62 crore for secondary education whereas ₹16.55 crore has been proposed for teacher education, besides the State Council for Education Research and Training and the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).
