Gross injustice to candidates who worked hard: Pratibha on Himachal paper leak case

Newly appointed Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Friday termed the state government’s decision to cancel the written examination for police recruitment unfortunate and said it was a gross injustice to the candidates who had been working hard.

In a statement, she said the youth had to suffer due to the negligence of the government.

She said that for the last two years, more than 75,000 youths had toiled hard and their preparation has been wasted. She also sought a special chance for the candidates who have crossed the age limit to take exams. Earlier, Pratibha, on her first day at the office after being appointed the state president, convened a meeting to frame a strategy for the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also targeted the Jai Ram government with party’s spokesperson ID Bhandari demanding a probe into the recruitments made during the BJP regime.

“The government is hoodwinking the jobless youth of the state. There have been at least six paper leaks in its four-year regime. It has certainly put a question mark on the government’s functioning,” Bhandari said while addressing a press conference in Shimla.

“It’s ridiculous that candidates first pay fee for entrance examinations and then those are cancelled and jobs are later given to the favourites. The government is playing with the future of Himachal’s youths,”he added.