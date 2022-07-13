Growing whitefly infestation cause of concern: Kuldeep Dhaliwal

As the field surveys confirm infestation of the deadly whitefly in the cotton-growing belt after a gap of seven years, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday said areas to boost the cultivation of green gram or summer moong will be reconsidered from the next year.

Dhaliwal, who was in Bathinda on Tuesday to assess pest attacks on the cash crop, told reporters that field teams said the impact of whitefly was noticed in cotton fields near moong-sown fields and kinnow orchards in the Abohar belt of Fazilka.

“Opinions of experts will be taken to identify areas for moong on the basis of the current situation of whitefly attack. From the next season, the sowing plan will be chalked out as pulse farming witnessed an encouraging response from farmers. Of the 757 sites inspected today across the region, whitefly infestation was spotted at 370 places and the trend is worrying,” said Dhaliwal.

On July 4, a report quoting experts of the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) and the state agriculture department was published in these columns stating the cultivation of the short-term legume should be discouraged completely to contain whitefly attack, considered as an economic lifeline of farmers in the Malwa belt.

An expert committee of PAU in 2016 had recommended against moong cultivation in cotton belt and advised that the legume should be encouraged in paddy growing areas.

This year moong was sown on over 1 lakh acres that was about 80% higher than in 2021 and the cotton-grown region witnessed a surge in pulse cultivation this year.

Pink bollworm attack not alarming

Sharing inputs from 757 sites in seven districts of south Malwa, Dhaliwal said bollworm was found at only 14 spots.

“Detailed reports gathered today suggest that the cotton crop is hit by the bollworm in isolated areas and the situation is not alarming. The next two weeks are crucial for bollworm infestation and our surveillance teams are working at the ground level to contain the attack. Farmers should not panic,” said the minister.

A total of 230 teams were engaged in surveillance in the cotton-growing districts on Tuesday and a similar drive will be undertaken on July 28 to audit the situation of the cotton crop, he added.

Dhaliwal visited cotton fields in several villages of Bathinda.

Farm insurance

Dhaliwal favoured introducing insurance for dairy, agriculture and horticulture crops.

“The respective governments of Punjab ignored this core area to protect the interests of the farming community. I will raise the issue of crop insurance with Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar,” he said.

Dhaliwal said a three-member flying squad headed by a deputy director will start operations from Wednesday to nail the availability of spurious seeds, fertilisers, insecticides, etc. across the state.