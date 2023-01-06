GST, demonetisation broke country’s backbone: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over a host of issues, including the Agnipath scheme, demonetisation and goods and service tax.

Addressing a public meeting in Panipat as part of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul alleged that only 100 people in the country control 50% of the country’s total wealth. “Is this Narendra Modi’s model of development where 100 people have everything, while the rest of the country is struggling for basic facilities?” he said.

Gandhi said that GST and demonetisation had broken the country’s backbone. “Panipat is hub of micro industries but demonetisation has ruined small and medium business. With 38% unemployment, Haryana is at the top in unemployment,” he said.

Training his guns at the BJP over the Agnipath scheme and farm laws, Gandhi said, “The policies were framed by leaders who project themselves as the biggest patriots in the country. Lakhs of youngsters used to dream of joining the army, but they are hopeless now.”

He said that the yatra had created a wave and brought people together, irrespective of region and caste. “People are putting aside old enmities and coming closer to each other thanks to the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.

“In the 2019 general election we wanted to bring in a Samajik Nayay Yojana under, which ₹72,000 was provided to poor families annually. We will fulfil the promise when Congress forms the next government,” Gandhi said.

He also said there are two Indias -- one of farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers and unemployed youth and the second of 200-300 people who hold the country’s wealth.

The yatra led by Gandhi reached here from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening.

Over the next few days, the foot march will pass through Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts before entering Punjab. Haryana home minister Anil Vij recently said that adequate security arrangements had been made for the yatra in the state.

The yatra had covered around 130 km during the first phase in Haryana from December 21-23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will end with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30.The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, three Haryana districts (in the first phase), Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

