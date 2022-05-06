GST dept raids 2 plywood units in Jagraon, Ludhiana
Suspecting tax evasion, the state goods and services tax (SGST) department raided two plywood units in Jagraon on Thursday.
A SGST officials, on condition of anonymity, said, “We suspect that the owners of the units have been hiding purchase and sale documents to evade tax. We have confiscated certain documents and a probe is on.”
The two teams that carried out the raids comprised state tax officers Ashok Bali, Rudermani Sharma, Dharminder Kumar, Rituraj Singh and state tax inspectors (STI) Bikramjit Singh, Hardeep Singh, and Balkar Singh.
The raids were conducted on the directions of deputy commissioner state tax (DCST, Ludhiana Division) Randhir Kaur and assistant commissioner of state tax (ACST, Ludhiana-2) Shinee Singh.
The officials said the raids were conducted under the Punjab Goods and Services Act, 2017.
-
Jharkhand speaker to hold disqualification hearing against BJP’s Babulal Marandi on Friday
Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindranath Mahto will hold back-to-back hearings on Friday and Monday in connection with the anti-defection complaints filed against BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi in December 2020 after he merged his former party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), or JVM (P), with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The speaker last heard the case on October 25. Marandi could not be contacted for his comments.
-
Double murder in Ludhiana | Catch my parents’ killer, wails couple’s daughter
Devastated after losing Rimpy's elderly parents in a gruesome double murder on Wednesday night, the victims' inconsolable daughter kept imploring the cops to catch her parents' murderer over and over again in a broken voice. Unable to come to grips with her parents' heinous murder, she kept weeping despite friends, neighbours and relatives attempts to console her. The victims' heartbroken daughter said her parents were planning to visit her brother in Scotland on May 17.
-
BJP alleges political intervention in transfer of Bandra land to builder
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government of illegally transferring a land parcel at Bandra Bandstand to a leading real estate developer in Mumbai, leading to loss of ₹1,003 crore to the state exchequer. Shelar has demanded an inquiry by the crime investigation department into the matter and action against the officials responsible for the loss.
-
Congress responsible for riots: Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia at Alwar rally
Launching a scathing attack on chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Satish Poonia on Thursday said the ruling party is responsible for the riots and accused it of diverting people's attention from real issues. Poonia said the Congress government has failed to fulfill its promises, be it employment to youngsters or loan waiver to farmers. “In coming assembly polls, the people will completely oust the Congress from Rajasthan.”
-
Ludhiana | MC zonal chief directs officials to clean drains before monsoon onset
During a meeting with the councillors and civic body officials on Thursday, municipal corporation zonal commissioner (Zone-C) Poonampreet Kaur directed the staff to ensure cleaning of sewer and drain lines (road gullies) before the arrival of monsoon. Further, directions were also issued to repair potholed roads to avoid accidents during the rainy season. Kaur spoke about oral health care, brushing technique and tobacco cessation.
