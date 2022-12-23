Guardians of Governance concerns: 10-member committee formed to settle Punjab GOGs issues

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema led Cabinet Sub-Committee, in a meeting on Friday, constituted a 10-member committee to resolve the issues of Guardians of Governance (GOGs).

Cheema said that the Secretary and Director of Defense services, a representative of the finance department and 7 members from GOGs would discuss the issues and submit a report within 30 days.

Meanwhile, the cabinet sub-committee held another meeting with the representatives of truck operators of the state and discussed their issues in detail. During the meeting, which was attended by food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak and transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, the finance minister assured them that Punjab Government was committed to the welfare of every section of the society and their demands would be considered sympathetically.

Meanwhile, Cheema constituted a committee headed by the secretary of the transport department and directed that it would discuss all aspects in detail with the industries department, truck operators and other stakeholders, and submit its report by January 31. He also asked the truck operators to form an action committee that can discuss their concerns with the committee.

To solve the issues of truck operators related to the food and civil supply department, Cheema asked food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak to organise meetings with the truck operators to seek their suggestions for formulating an adequate transportation policy of the department.