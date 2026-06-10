As India celebrates 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is impossible not to marvel at the sheer scale of transformation the country has gone through in this period. There have been few times in the independent history of the nation when such large-scale transformations were witnessed at breakneck speed and with such great ambition. In 2014, when Modi took charge of the nation, Indians were in a state of inertia and disappointment. Twelve years down the line, it is a completely different story. (PMO)

In 2014, when Modi took charge of the nation, Indians were in a state of inertia and disappointment. The government machinery seemed stuck in paralysis, headlines were filled with corruption scandals, and the nation seemed to lose its edge in economic performance. People had started to feel that despite its vast potential, India lacked the political zeal to convert that potential into success.

Twelve years down the line, it is a completely different story. Today, India boasts itself as the fifth-largest economy in the world, a global leader in innovation and technology, and a major player in international politics. Most importantly, India is now a nation which has regained its lost confidence.

Modi took the oath of the office of the Prime Minister for his second successive term in June 2024.

Entitlement to empowerment

One of the most dramatic changes during the Modi period has been the move from politics based on entitlements to governance by empowerment. The rule of thumb is straightforward but profound: guarantee that all citizens are empowered directly and fairly through development.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana helped millions gain access to banking facilities and paved the way for the world’s largest network of direct benefit transfers. The Swachh Bharat Mission made sanitation a national movement out of what was earlier an ignored area of public policy, whereas the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana gave millions of citizens a home to be proud of.

In offering clean cooking fuel via the Ujjwala Yojana scheme, healthcare coverage through Ayushman Bharat, and financial assistance to farmers by way of PM-KISAN, the welfare structure of the government has aimed at combining efficiency and scale. The special feature of all these schemes has been the reliance on technology to ensure that help reaches the right beneficiaries.

Raising the bar

The best representation of New India must be Digital India. In the past decade, India has emerged as a global leader in digital public infrastructure. The triumvirate of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and mobile technology has transformed the welfare distribution process, while the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system has transformed the transactions process, thus transforming the country into a global leader in digital transactions.

At the same time, India has experienced an explosive increase in its physical infrastructure network. Roads, airports, railways, logistics chains, and ports have expanded at such a rate that the whole economic geography of the country has been redefined. Schemes like Gati Shakti and Bharatmala have endeavored not just to create infrastructure, but also to integrate it into an economic development plan.

The Make in India programme along with the production linked incentive scheme (PLI) has further reinforced India’s manufacturing aspirations by inviting investments in various fields such as electronics, renewable energy, defence equipment and semiconductor production among others. It is clear that India is not willing to remain satisfied with merely being one of the largest consumer markets in the world; rather, it is determined to emerge as one of the top manufacturers and innovators globally.

Agriculture as engine of growth

Any discussion of economic development in India would be incomplete without a mention of Indian farmers. Understanding this fact, the Modi government has put agriculture at the core of India’s growth story.

Over ₹3 lakh crore have been directly deposited into the bank accounts of farmers through the PM-KISAN scheme, serving as an important source of income and stability for them. The crop insurance has been improved considerably through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which acts as protection for farmers from climate uncertainties.

Similarly, the investments in the sector of irrigation by implementing the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, the introduction of soil health cards, and modernisation in agriculture through technology have enhanced the efficiency of agriculture. The focus on horticulture, dairying, fishing and organic agriculture has resulted in the creation of new income sources for the rural poor. The record production of foodgrains and the growing tendency to use e-NAM indicate increasing efficiency and future-readiness of agriculture in India.

An economically assured superpower

The most notable changes, in many ways, can be seen within the economy. In 2014, India was the tenth-largest economy in the world. Today, however, India is the sixth-largest economy, having a GDP of over four trillion dollars and a realistic chance of becoming the third-largest economy in the years to come.

Reforms have played a critical role in India’s success over the years. Reforms such as the implementation of the goods and services tax helped bring uniformity to the country’s tax system and create a single domestic market, whereas initiatives such as the insolvency and bankruptcy code and reforms in corporate tax laws tried to increase efficiency in the process.

The growth story of India has been aided by a remarkable digital transformation. The country boasts of having over 55 crore Jan Dhan accounts, millions of monthly transactions via UPI, and a start-up ecosystem that ranks among the largest in the world.

While India’s rising confidence is evident within its own borders, it is also manifesting itself outside its borders. From successful G20 presidency to being at the forefront of climate change action to building strategic partnerships to representing the Global South, today’s India stands far above its earlier position in world affairs.

The coronavirus crisis had indeed been an important acid test for leaders and institutions. While the Indian vaccination drive and the diplomacy carried out by way of ‘Vaccine Maitri’ have been indicative of the scientific prowess and humanitarian outlook of the nation, the reawakening of cultural consciousness in terms of reviving heritage sites and the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have indicated that India is making efforts towards tying development to culture.

With India being on the verge of its 100 years since independence, the concept of Viksit Bharat is not merely an ambitious one but rather a reality that is taking shape in tangible terms.

After all is said and done, leaders are remembered for what they achieve and not for their promises. And measured against such standards, the last decade or so stands out in terms of India’s democratic experience. India has indeed come a long way during the period under Modi’s leadership. The tale of this decade, in many ways, is a testament to a nation finding itself and preparing to be a superpower.

satnam.sandhu@sansad.nic.in

(The writer is a Rajya Sabha MP and chancellor of Chandigarh University. The views expressed are personal).