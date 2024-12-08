Guest Column | A transformative journey: My time at Oxford

Professional fellowships are often a transformative experience. My 11-week journey at Oxford, UK ,for the prestigious “Gurukul Chevening Fellowship Programme for Leadership and Excellence” was precisely that—a blend of intellectual rigour, self-discovery, and the joy of learning and exploration. Oxford, felt like stepping into a living postcard. The weather was as unpredictable as the charm of the city as light showers made an umbrella a necessary ally. (Adobe Stock)

When I landed at Heathrow Airport, brimming with excitement, the crisp autumn air carried a promise of new beginning. Oxford, felt like stepping into a living postcard. The golden hues of fall adorned the landscape, with leaves gently carpeting the cobblestoned streets. The weather was as unpredictable as the charm of the city—light showers often made an umbrella a necessary companion.

Living on my own was an exercise in self-reliance, particularly while sharing accommodation with Ajeya, my cohort member and a World Bank official. Cycling to the college, managing household chores, and adapting to new routines enriched each day with invaluable lessons. Oxford’s vibrant culture offered endless opportunities for exploration—historic bars, cosy coffee houses, and world-renowned museums were just the beginning. For a vegetarian like me, the city’s culinary offerings were surprisingly diverse. Restaurants with catchy names like Dosa Darling, Chutneys became my favourites. Sparkling water and black coffee became regular indulgences during lectures.

Oxford University, with its unique structure of 38 colleges, is seamlessly woven into the city’s fabric. We visited Saïd Business School, Exeter College, and Somerville College, among others. Somerville holds particular significance as one of the first colleges to admit women in 1920. An engaging interaction with Indian students there offered fresh perspectives. The city’s traditions and festivities further added to its charm—Saint Giles’ Fair and tranquil walks in university parks were particularly memorable. For bibliophiles, Blackwell’s Bookstore, one of the largest in the world, was an absolute delight.

Another highlight of the fellowship was our trip to Scotland. The dramatic coastlines, rolling hills, and historic sites like the University of Edinburgh and St Andrew’s, the birthplace of golf, were awe-inspiring. Long waiting period to play golf there underscores its enduring legacy. Experiencing the serenity of FarmEd, an organic farming hub, and the quaint beauty of Avebury and the Cotswolds brought moments of pure joy and reflection.

Academically, the fellowship was a treasure trove. Lectures on leadership, climate change, geopolitics, media and democracy; migration, security and conflict; and anticipatory policymaking broadened my understanding of global issues. Frequent academic visits to London, particularly to the London School of Economics (LSE), were intellectually enriching.

One particularly enjoyed Oxford Talks, which brought in global leaders to discuss emerging challenges and solutions. The access to the Bodleian Libraries, one of the oldest and most comprehensive library systems in the world, provided unmatched resources for research and reflection. A photography workshop organised by the fellowship allowed me to capture Oxford’s magic through my lens, resulting in an album that beautifully narrates the journey.

A visit to Westminster, exploring Churchill’s war rooms, I reflected on the UK’s challenges—economic transitions, National Health Service (NHS) pressures, and debates on reparations. The fellowship coincided with the US elections, sparking lively debates and conjectures on global political shifts, adding another layer to our discussions. Learning from a diverse cohort was a profound part of this experience. Each member brought unique perspectives shaped by their backgrounds, professions, and aspirations. Conversations spanned a wide range of topics, from cultural insights to collective ambitions for driving change. These exchanges became a cornerstone of the fellowship, fostering deep collaboration and mutual growth.

This fellowship has been more than a program—it is a mark of discovery, camaraderie, and inspiration. Energised by the lessons learnt and the unwavering support of my seniors, it is time to turn this incredible experience into meaningful contributions in my profession and beyond.

naveen9mm@gmail.com

The writer is an IPS officer, posted as DIG, Jalandhar