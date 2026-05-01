Guest Column| Beyond the grain: Punjab needs new Green Revolution

Punjab’s agricultural crisis is no longer a distant warning. It is present, visible in sinking water tables, exhausted soils, rising debt, polluted air, and in the quiet departure of a generation that no longer sees a future in farming. The state that powered India’s Green Revolution now stands at a dangerous turning point — trapped by the very model that made it indispensable.

A farmer harvesting wheat on the outskirts of Amritsar on April 17, 2026. (Sameer Sehgal/HT file)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With barely 1.5% of India’s geographical area, Punjab built its identity on feeding a nation. That success, however, concealed a structural catastrophe, decades in the making.

The wheat-paddy cycle, occupying over 80% of the cropped area, has hardened into a monoculture from which farmers, markets and governments have all struggled to escape. At its centre lies the minimum support price regime. MSP-backed procurement gave farmers certainty in a volatile rural economy — but that same assurance locked Punjab into a narrow agricultural pattern. Wheat and paddy dominate because they have a guaranteed, if monopolistic, buyer: the state. With debt, uncertain weather and minimal storage infrastructure, farmers have little room to gamble on diversification. What was once a policy instrument for national food security has calcified into a system of dependency.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sinking lifeline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinking lifeline {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} That dependency is dangerous because Punjab’s resource base is collapsing. The most urgent threat is groundwater. For decades, farmers have pumped far beyond what rainfall and natural recharge can restore, drawing up to 165% of the annual recharge in some years. Water tables in many districts drop half a metre to a metre annually. A large majority of administrative blocks are now classified as over-exploited or critical. In some areas, deeper extraction brings up toxic contaminants, such as arsenic, uranium and fluoride, alongside the water. Punjab is no longer dealing with scarcity alone. It is confronting the consequences of an extraction model that is poisoning its own future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That dependency is dangerous because Punjab’s resource base is collapsing. The most urgent threat is groundwater. For decades, farmers have pumped far beyond what rainfall and natural recharge can restore, drawing up to 165% of the annual recharge in some years. Water tables in many districts drop half a metre to a metre annually. A large majority of administrative blocks are now classified as over-exploited or critical. In some areas, deeper extraction brings up toxic contaminants, such as arsenic, uranium and fluoride, alongside the water. Punjab is no longer dealing with scarcity alone. It is confronting the consequences of an extraction model that is poisoning its own future. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Paddy is the principal driver. Rice was never ecologically suited to Punjab’s semi-arid conditions, yet it became the dominant kharif crop under the Green Revolution model. It demands prolonged flooding and enormous volumes of water, much of it supplied by subsidised or free electricity powering millions of tubewells. The result is a devastating paradox: A farm already short of water, incentivised to grow one of the most water-intensive crops in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paddy is the principal driver. Rice was never ecologically suited to Punjab’s semi-arid conditions, yet it became the dominant kharif crop under the Green Revolution model. It demands prolonged flooding and enormous volumes of water, much of it supplied by subsidised or free electricity powering millions of tubewells. The result is a devastating paradox: A farm already short of water, incentivised to grow one of the most water-intensive crops in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Harvest of debt

Ecological collapse and economic distress are tightly interwoven. Rising costs for seeds, fertiliser, diesel, pesticides and labour have squeezed margins year after year. Shrinking landholdings, averaging two hectares, mean more households are surviving on less, often with debt that farm income cannot service. Formal credit falls short of seasonal needs, pushing many toward informal lenders at punishing rates.

The human consequences are stark. Punjab has recorded a troubling number of farmer suicides over the past decade. Debt is not only an economic burden, it is a social and psychological one, affecting family stability, education and mental health. Agriculture no longer represents security or dignity. It represents entrapment.

That is one reason Punjab’s youth are leaving. International migration has become not merely an ambition but a social script. The state is losing the very generation needed to reinvent its rural economy and replacing productive transformation with remittances as a coping mechanism.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Compounding this is the state’s failure to build agro-industrial linkages. Only 8% of Punjab’s industry is agro-based, yet 60% of its population depends on farming for livelihood. A state rich in farm output should be a natural hub for food processing, cold chains, bioenergy and dairy innovation. Instead, produce leaves the farm gate with minimal local value addition. The result is lost income, weak job creation and few reasons for educated rural youth to stay.

Punjab’s fiscal position makes reform harder. The state is heavily indebted, with revenues consumed by salaries, pensions, interest and subsidies. Free power for agriculture remains politically entrenched — yet it fuels the very groundwater crisis bankrupting the state’s future. Punjab cannot afford to maintain the model that is destroying its natural base but struggles politically to replace it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rooted in resurgence

The crisis demands systemic change, not marginal adjustment. Crop diversification must move from slogan to reality — backed by assured markets beyond wheat and rice, storage infrastructure, processing capacity and viable pricing. Farmers will not shift to millets, pulses, oilseeds, fruit, flowers or vegetables, even vertical and aqua farming, simply because experts recommend it. They will do so only when alternatives offer comparable security.

Water reform is equally unavoidable. Groundwater extraction cannot remain unmetered. Rationalising power subsidies, incentivising micro-irrigation and enforcing sustainable cropping patterns are politically difficult but technically achievable. A serious agro-processing strategy must follow, value addition is no longer secondary to rural survival; it is central to it.

Crucially, the human dimension must be addressed directly. Debt relief, income support, mental health services and rural non-farm employment are not side issues. They are the core architecture of recovery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Punjab fed India through a historic transformation. The costs of that mandate — ecological, economic, human — are now coming due. The question is no longer whether the crisis is real. It is whether Punjab’s leadership has the will to act before the Granary of India becomes a cautionary tale. gunbirsingh@gmail.com

Gunbir Singh. (File photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The writer is an Amritsar-based business leader and the president of charitable organisation Dilbir Foundation. Views expressed are personal.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON