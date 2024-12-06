Guest Column| Electoral reforms can contain commercial assault on democracy 

Recent elections in Haryana and Maharashtra have once again been marred by often repeated criticism over the increasing use of money and abuse of electronic voting machines (EVMs). These allegations have impacted public trust in the electoral process, raising concerns about the integrity of the world’s largest democracy. They underscore the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to sustain faith in elections. As BR Ambedkar aptly remarked, “Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.” By embracing systemic reforms and strengthening existing institutions, we can ensure that elections remain a reflection of the people’s will and a true celebration of democracy. (Representational photo)

Over the years, elections in India have become extravagant exercises, with candidates spending enormous sums to influence voters. Practices such as “note-for-vote”, the distribution of gifts, and aggressive media campaigns have become pervasive. Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) imposes spending limits separately for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, these limits are often viewed as unrealistic. Resultantly, there is alleged widespread underreporting of expenditures and the proliferation of unaccounted funds, commonly called black money.

Recalibrate strategies

The rise of professional campaign firms has further exacerbated the issue. These firms leverage data analytics and behavioural insights to craft narratives tailored to voters, but in doing so, they often prioritise marketing strategies over substantive policy discussions. This trend marginalises smaller parties and independent candidates who lack the financial resources to compete, distorting the democratic playing field.

A closer examination of recent victories in Haryana and Maharashtra suggests that the outcomes were less about technological flaws and more of high-pitched campaigns orchestrated by professional strategists and dream merchants. These campaigns were meticulously designed using insights, though not fully evidence based and psychological tactics that resonated with voters on emotional and aspirational levels, often at the expense of ground realities. The overwhelming focus on selling a dream, ignoring pressing local issues, left voters disconnected from their immediate needs. The results, which defied predictions by pollsters and psephologists, reflected the influence of such campaigns, underscoring the need to recalibrate electoral strategies toward substantive and issue-based debates rather than commercially driven optics.

Disclosure of donations

This unabated commercialisation also has broader implications for governance. Candidates often prioritise recovering campaign expenditures over addressing public welfare, fostering corruption, and diluting the very essence of democracy. The Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951, which governs electoral processes, primarily addresses procedural aspects but fails to tackle systemic issues, such as excessive spending and opaque funding. Political donations below ₹20,000 remain anonymous, enabling significant sums to escape scrutiny. The electoral bond scheme, intended to enhance transparency, faced criticism for maintaining donor secrecy and disproportionately benefiting ruling parties. Moreover, the ECI lacks the authority to penalise overspending effectively, while the model code of conduct (MCC), though effective, remains a voluntary guideline without legal enforceability.

Legal and constitutional reforms and governance are needed to address these challenges. Political financing requires greater transparency. The RPA should be amended to mandate full disclosure of all donations, including those below ₹20,000, and a reformed electoral bond scheme must ensure that donor identities are publicly accessible.

Introducing public funding for elections is another critical reform. Funds could be allocated to political parties based on past performance, such as vote share, as practised in countries like Germany. It would reduce candidates’ reliance on private donors and level the playing field for smaller parties. Campaign expenditure limits should reflect upon actual costs, and the ECI should be empowered to conduct rigorous audits using real-time tracking technologies.

Internal democracy of parties

Internal democracy within political parties is equally important. Parties should be required to hold transparent internal elections for leadership and candidate selection, ensuring grassroots participation and reducing the dominance of money-driven nominations.

To address electoral malpractices effectively, specialised fast-track courts should adjudicate cases of vote-buying, misuse of government machinery, and other violations. The MCC should be made a legally enforceable code, holding parties and candidates accountable for their conduct during elections.

Proposals for structural changes, such as One Nation, One Election, and a presidential system of governance, are also discussed in the context of electoral reforms. The idea of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies aims to reduce poll-related costs and ensure governance stability. Potential benefits include cost efficiency, reduced voter fatigue, and uninterrupted governance. However, the proposal poses challenges. Aligning state and national election cycles could undermine federalism, a cornerstone of India’s political system. Logistical complexities and the likelihood of increased byelections further complicate its feasibility.

The suggestion to transition to a presidential system, where the executive is directly elected, is another debated reform. Advocates argue that this model ensures decisive leadership and reduces coalition politics, while the separation of powers enhances accountability. However, in a diverse and pluralistic country like India, such centralisation risks undermining federal autonomy and weakening inclusivity. Transitioning to a presidential system would also require a complete overhaul of the Constitution, resulting in political and legal upheaval.

Rather than adopting radical structural changes, the targeted reforms should remain within the existing parliamentary framework. Regulating the role of campaign firms through ethical guidelines and fee caps can prevent undue commercialisation. Voter awareness campaigns must emphasise the importance of issue-based voting to counter the influence of money and propaganda. Stricter penalties for violations such as overspending, vote-buying, and misuse of government resources can act as effective deterrents.

Cue from global practices

Some global practices can also guide the reforms. For example, Sweden’s stringent transparency laws ensure clean elections, while Brazil’s ban on corporate donations to political parties curbs the influence of money. The electoral governance should be exemplary, showing strong leadership under the direct oversight of the Supreme Court.

India’s electoral system, though robust, is increasingly vulnerable to the corrosive effects of money and muscle power. Comprehensive reforms, ranging from stricter regulations on political financing to enhanced internal democracy within parties, are essential to uphold the integrity of elections. While proposals like One Nation, One Election, and a presidential system present alternatives, they may not align with India’s unique federal and parliamentary character. As Mahatma Gandhi once remarked, “The spirit of democracy is not a mechanical thing to be adjusted by abolition of forms. It requires a change of heart.”

By embracing systemic reforms and strengthening existing institutions, we can ensure that elections remain a reflection of the people’s will and a true celebration of democracy. sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com

The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal.