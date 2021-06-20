Guest Column: From callow to mellow – a roller-coaster ride

For as long as I can remember, my younger sister, Rashmi, has always chosen to march to the beat of her own drum. Those who know her describe her as a feisty, energetic, jubilant, happy-go-lucky, gem of a person, who has clear fundas in life and is content in being her own self.

During her school days, she was a consummate tomboy. An outdoorsy person, she dabbled in select co-curricular activities and excelled in fields of her choice, rather than participating in the rank wars like her peers. Our parents did prod her to try and secure the top positions in class, but she simply refused to fall in tandem. She was content in academic mediocrity and after a lot of cajoling, settled on striving for a ‘decent score’. In the subsequent examination, she attempted the question paper only for 70% marks — the yard stick of decent — and kudos to her for securing exactly the desired marks.

To her credit, whenever she studied, she did it thoroughly and with utmost focus. Clarity of fundamentals and mastery of basic concepts was her forte. During her graduation, she acquired a knack of predicting the expected questions. She would decipher the syllabus unit wise, dissect the previous papers and compile a probable question bank. She was so confident that she would start filling in her answer sheet, while the invigilator was yet to distribute the question paper. To all her classmates’ surprise, she always hit the bullseye. She always sat on the last bench, securing her reputation as the quintessential back bencher.

Slowly but surely, a competitive spirit seeped into her during her post graduation. She opted for mathematics as well as econometrics as electives — very scoring but equally taxing as well. She standardised her modus operandi: make notes and solve exercises daily. Before burning the midnight oil (literally as her study hours initiated after dinner), she would spread her duvet precisely ( bunker was the term), set up the morning alarm and place the clock under her pillow. No family member dared ask her when she slept. She would determinedly put up her queries for resolution in the subsequent lecture. Her perseverance bore fruits and her name is etched on the honour board of her alma matter. She went on to pursue her PhD and is well settled in her career.

Both of us ventured into driving when scooters were a prized possession in middle-class families and subsequently acquired a driving license as well. When our paternal uncle bought a Maruti, she was keen on learning. He agreed to give her driving lessons at 4am only. She arrived dot on the appointed time daily and swiftly picking up the nuances of driving, happily ferried everyone around.

As my little sister enters her golden years, nostalgia engulfs me as I recall numerous anecdotes of our shared childhood. As we moved on in life – career, matrimony, maternity — the storehouse of our memories give us solace and brings a smile. The prevailing pandemic has put restrictions on physical movement but emotions are boundless.

Here’s wishing you dear sister loads of happiness and prosperity. May your golden years be as enriching and fulfilling as your tender ones. My callow girl transitions to a mellow woman.

The writer teaches English at Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri