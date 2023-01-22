Guest Column: Guru Shishya Parampara in modern-day world

As I sat reading the revered book, ‘The Autobiography of a Yogi’ by Paramhansa Yogananda ji, and since I am a teacher, I felt eager to know more about the ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ that our cultural heritage legitimately boasts of. (The book expounds on the teachings imparted and imbibed by the author from his spiritual guru). A Google search revealed, “Guru-Shishya parampara is a Sanskrit phrase in which shishya literally translates to ‘student of a guru’ while parampara refers to ‘an uninterrupted succession’. Thus, the lineage is simply passing the wisdom from a succession of Gurus to their Shishyas through oral tradition.”

In our modern-day world, teacher and student relationship has undergone a Herculean change. And change is a law of nature, the only way out being upgrading and re-inventing oneself. I am myself learning along the way. A fellow-teacher, during the beginning of my career as a teacher, once shared that starting the class with a story, anecdote or anything that captures students’ attention and then connecting that to the topics to be covered is a highly common-sensical yet under-utilised technique. Till date, I am working on incorporating it in my classes, for otherwise, usually I am a person with characteristic brevity of words. So, a few months ago when a student made and gifted me a sketch of myself, it took my breath away. As put by another senior colleague with a similar experience, “These are the moments a teacher lives for.”

A similar incident, which reinvigorated and reaffirmed my faith in myself was when a group of my ex-students came to meet me; a treat special for both eyes and the soul. It had felt incredibly proud to see them growing and finding their individual paths.

It is imperative to mention that in our journey as an educator, every student won’t connect in the same manner with us and that’s okay. But to impart something meaningful to students is indeed both our privilege and duty. A friend once shared that there are three types of teachers: One category is interested in self-growth, another in students’ progress and the third one in the over-all institution’s development. I think an ideal teacher would be a blend of all three.

Also, students have some common requirements from their teachers: Average to above-average subject-expertise, engaging pedagogy, enthusiasm (which springs from a genuine interest in teaching), smile(s) and connection. It might be difficult to fathom the modus-operandi for striking connection with each student when the class strength is huge. However, authentic concern for students’ well-being and education, clubbed with patience and open-mindedness will automatically pave the way. One need not have lengthy discourses individually with every pupil, but do keep place for that too, occasionally. Most students learn and pick even on minor cues.

There are bound to be some difficult students that irk the nerves. Whether one can make a lasting difference to their demeanour is usually for time to tell. However, we can (and should) at least ensure not to add to their negative world-experience – neither directly nor indirectly.

I remember having taken a workshop for school teachers where I was appointed the mental health counsellor. The crux of my message was to be patient and nurturing, for it is only through these virtues that minds can be made receptive and fertile enough for seeds of learning to sprout. After the workshop, there were doubts expressed and queries raised. “How can we remain patient when students are clearly on the wrong track? Won’t that lead to their own destruction?”

“It’s not possible to practice calm when you have vast syllabi and back-to-back classes.” My answer then (and today), “Psychology-based advice is always difficult to follow. But results are both for oneself and the society to enjoy. Somewhere, someday, the law of one’s karma being circular is bound to fruition. Why not begin sowing now?’’ Secondly, patience doesn’t amount to apathy. Correct amount of authority, sprinkled with both wrath and wisdom, will be essential at times. But there is always a difference between such courage and constantly decapitating bitterness. The choice will always be ours to make. The sun rises every day and does its task, isn’t that an imbibe-able lesson for us?