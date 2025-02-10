Guest Column| Illusion of new politics: Lessons from Delhi elections

The recent Delhi elections revealed the limitations of a political movement that once promised radical change. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), born from the anti-corruption wave, initially gained mass support by vowing transparency, governance reform, and systemic change. Yet, their defeat signals widespread voter disillusionment and raises critical questions: Why did this so-called new politics fail? Was it ever truly different? Did the AAP deliver real governance, or was their anti-corruption campaign simply a strategic power grab? Was their downfall merely the result of routine anti-incumbency? BJP supporters celebrating the party’s win in the Delhi assembly elections on Saturday. The defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party after a decade in power signalled widespread voter disillusionment as it failed to deliver on its promises. (File photo)

The AAP’s rise originated from the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, which championed the Jan Lokpal Bill as a measure to combat corruption. The movement resonated widely, propelling AAP leaders into political prominence. However, once in power, their actions contradicted their promises. The much-publicised Jan Lokpal Bill remained largely symbolic, with no substantial anti-corruption reforms implemented.

Instead of eradicating corruption, the AAP’s governance simply adapted it into more technologically advanced and media-driven forms. The distribution of freebies like subsidised electricity, water, and public transport became a political strategy, not part of a sustainable welfare model. The financial burden was stark: Delhi’s annual power subsidy alone cost ₹3,250 crore ($400 million), while the water subsidy added ₹600 crore ($75 million). This strain on Delhi’s fiscal resources became unsustainable.

Populism vs governance

Voters soon distinguished between populism and long-term governance. While subsidies for power and water initially gained popularity, their sustainability came into question over time. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) repeatedly warned about the fiscal strain caused by subsidies, noting that Delhi’s debt-to-GSDP ratio was nearing 28%, far exceeding fiscally sustainable levels. Economic experts emphasised that while welfare programmes are important, they must be financially viable in the long run.

Despite claims of economic recovery, Delhi’s unemployment rate stood at 8.9% in early 2024, far higher than the national average of 6.7%. Education and healthcare, once touted as the AAP’s key achievements, showed limited progress. Infrastructure improvements were made, but independent assessments showed stagnation in learning outcomes, and teacher shortages persisted. As the election neared, voter sentiment shifted toward leaders who prioritised sustainable, long-term development.

In an attempt to reverse their declining appeal, the AAP resorted to class-based rhetoric, championing the cause of the middle class. However, this strategy backfired. In India’s socio-political context, where caste, community, and regional identities are paramount, politics was always dominated by the middle class. This key demographic group, burdened by higher taxes and reduced public investments in infrastructure, was unmoved by the new rhetoric agenda. As a result, traditional parties, which had long focused on middle-class aspirations, gained ground.

Recognising this shift, the Narendra Modi government responded by reinforcing its appeal to the middle class through the Union Budget of 2025. Tax cuts, small business incentives, and housing schemes directly addressed their concerns. This strategic move not only countered AAP’s populist narrative but also solidified support among voters looking for stability.

Despite branding itself as an alternative to traditional politics, the AAP soon exhibited the same flaws it had criticised. Nepotism, opaque decision-making, and corruption allegations plagued its ranks. The AAP’s reliance on victimhood narratives, media manipulation, and digital propaganda — strategies perfected by traditional parties — proved insufficient to overcome tangible governance failures. While these tactics had been initially effective, they ultimately failed to mask the party’s shortcomings in delivering real results.

The deficiencies of AAP’s governance became starkly evident in the healthcare sector, which faltered during the Covid-19 pandemic. Delhi ranked 10th among Indian states in NITI Aayog’s Health Index, lagging behind states that had invested more heavily in long-term healthcare reforms. Similarly, the education system, once lauded as a model, showed stagnation in performance assessments, revealing the limitations of the AAP’s approach.

Globally, insurgent political movements promising transparency and reform often struggle when confronted with the complexities of governance. Without a coherent, long-term vision and a robust institutional framework, such movements risk becoming victims of the very system they sought to change. The Delhi elections thus serve as a crucial case study in the clash between political idealism and the harsh realities of governance.

Challenges in Punjab

The results of the Delhi elections carry significant implications for the AAP’s future in Punjab, where the party is currently in power. While the AAP remains a formidable force in the state, the defeat in Delhi casts a shadow over its ability to sustain its political model. Punjab faces its own set of fiscal challenges and governance issues, including agricultural distress, unemployment, and inefficient public services, issues the AAP has yet to fully address. Voters, who were drawn to the AAP for its promise of clean governance and anti-corruption reforms, will now scrutinise the party’s track record more closely. To maintain its hold on power, the AAP must move beyond populist measures and deliver tangible results in Punjab, or risk losing the support of its base.

However, it would be unfair to dismiss the AAP’s impact altogether. Its rise forced traditional parties to recalibrate their strategies, pushing them to focus on welfare, service delivery, and cleaner politics. The AAP’s emphasis on education reform, though overstated, sparked increased investment in public schooling in other states.

The Delhi elections have sent a clear message: Governance cannot survive on rhetoric alone. The future of new generational politics depends on its ability to move beyond populism and focus on long-term, systemic reforms. The days of relying on freebies and short-term electoral tactics are over. The next generation of political leaders must invest in structural, lasting change.

The AAP’s rise was a wake-up call for India’s traditional political parties, forcing them to innovate. Yet, the AAP’s failure to evolve into a fully realised political force shows that true political success requires more than just promising change — it demands delivering on that promise. The future of Indian democracy will be shaped by leaders who can transform their idealism into practical governance. The lessons from Delhi — fiscal responsibility, political maturity, and genuine reform — will define the next phase of India’s political landscape. sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com

Suresh Kumar (HT file photo)

The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal.