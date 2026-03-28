Guest column | Island of Peace: Whispers of silence at Sukhna

In the ever-growing bustle of modern cities, true silence has become a rare luxury. Yet, in the heart of Chandigarh, there exists a place where time seems to pause and the noise of the world gently fades away. Locally known as the Island of Peace, the serene Garden of Silence on the banks of Sukhna Lake offers a rare retreat into a calm reflection. Locally known as the Island of Peace, the serene Garden of Silence on the banks of Sukhna Lake offers a rare retreat into a calm reflection.

For many residents who grew up in Chandigarh, this quiet sanctuary is not merely a landscaped garden but a memory space—one that holds echoes of childhood walks, quiet sunsets, and thoughtful solitude.

The city itself was envisioned as a place of balance and harmony by the legendary architect Le Corbusier. His dream was not just to build roads and sectors but to create spaces where human beings could reconnect with nature and with themselves. The Island of Peace seems to embody that vision perfectly.

Reaching the Garden of Silence requires a short walk away from the lively promenade of Sukhna Lake. The difference is almost immediate. The chatter of visitors, the laughter of children, and the rhythm of cyclists slowly dissolve into a gentle hush. Tall trees stand quietly like silent sentinels, while the breeze from the lake carries a soothing coolness even on warm days.

At the centre of this tranquil space stands a majestic statue of the Buddha in meditation. The presence of the statue gives the garden its contemplative aura. Visitors often find themselves naturally lowering their voices, as though the place itself requests silence. Some sit cross-legged in meditation; others simply gaze at the lake where the water stretches endlessly toward the horizon.

The stillness of the place often brings to mind the timeless ghazals of Jagjit Singh, whose voice has long been associated with quiet reflection and nostalgia. As the breeze moves across the lake, one almost hears his immortal lines echoing in the air:

“Tum itna jo muskura rahe ho,

Kya gam hai jisko chhupa rahe ho…”

In the calm of the Island of Peace, such lines feel less like a song and more like a conversation with the heart. For older residents of Chandigarh, the Island of Peace evokes deep nostalgia. Many remember visiting Sukhna Lake as children during family picnics, school excursions, or evening strolls with parents. Back then, the city felt slower, gentler.

The Island of Peace today serves as a bridge to that simpler time. Sunset is perhaps the most magical hour here. As the sun dips behind the Shivalik hills, the sky transforms into shades of gold and crimson. The reflection of the fading light on the calm waters of Sukhna Lake creates a scene that feels almost poetic. In such moments, another line from a beloved ghazal of Jagjit Singh seems to rise naturally with the fading light:

“Honthon se chhoo lo tum,

Mera geet amar kar do…”

Yet, the Island of Peace is more than nostalgia—it is a reminder of something essential. In an era dominated by screens, traffic, and relentless schedules, spaces like this remind us of the importance of stillness. They allow people to pause, reflect, and reconnect with their inner selves.

Chandigarh is celebrated for its orderly sectors, green boulevards, and architectural heritage. But perhaps its most precious gift lies in places like the Island of Peace—corners where nature and silence come together to nurture the human spirit.

As the city continues to expand and evolve, preserving such sanctuaries will remain crucial. Because sometimes, the greatest luxury a city can offer its people is not more activity, but a place where they can simply sit, breathe, and listen to the quiet.

And in Chandigarh, the Island of Peace continues to whisper that timeless invitation.