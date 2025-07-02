Guest Column| Land-saving alternative model of development for Punjab

The Punjab government has announced a new land pooling policy proposing to acquire over 40,000 acres for urbanisation. Ludhiana district with 23,073 acres tops the list followed by Amritsar with 4,464 acres and Mohali with 3,535 acres. While the government is defending the policy by stating it is purely voluntary and would make farmers stakeholders and beneficiaries of urbanisation, opposition parties and farmers at few places claim it is working in collusion with corporates and big realtors. Amid the discourses on the cost-benefit analysis of the land pooling policy, it is the right time to explore an alternative model of development in Punjab that conserves fertile land. The conflict between development of agricultural sector and non-agricultural sectors becomes more pronounced when agriculture becomes commercialised like industry. This is exactly the position in Punjab. (HT file photo)

Land is limited and has alternative uses for agricultural and non-agricultural development. In the initial stages of development, conflict between both the uses is minimal as sufficient land is available. As development reaches the advanced stage, a conflict arises between land used for agriculture; and for industrialisation and urbanisation. The conflict between development of agricultural sector and non-agricultural sectors becomes more pronounced when agriculture becomes commercialised like industry. This is exactly the position in Punjab. The trade-off between agricultural and non-agricultural uses has arisen due to land being an emotive issue and an integral part of life and culture of Punjabi farmers. In this backdrop, acquisition of land for industrialisation, urbanisation, roads and communication poses challenges which are likely to be different from many states of India.

The awareness of farmers and their organisational strength have added to the list of challenges. The implementation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Act, 2013, has been most difficult in Punjab. Many projects relating to industry and national highways have faced rough weather due to litigation. According to the Panj Foundation, around 1,400 cases relating to land acquisition were with the Punjab and Haryana high court from 2017-24. Learning from increased cases of litigation and the existing model of extensive land use for non-agricultural purposes, Punjab can explore a model of development which has a land-saving pathway. In this backdrop, an alternative model of industrial development and urbanisation is suggested which may require lesser land but at the same time delivers robust economic outcomes.

Land-friendly model of industrialisation

Two types of industries require less land. These are footloose industries and advanced digital technology and knowledge-based industries.

Footloose industries are industries that need limited space, use light weight material, produce light weight goods and services, involve low transport cost, and employ skilled manpower. The examples of footloose industries include electronics, computer chips, mobile phones, watch-making, petrochemical industries, light engineering and assembly, toy manufacturing, etc. These industries are non-polluting and can be located near residential areas. Thus, Punjab has locational advantages for these industries.

Another set of industries which save land are advanced digital technology and knowledge-driven industries. These are leading industries globally, thanks to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. These like footloose industries use light raw material, occupy limited space, however, are intensive in terms of human knowledge. Examples of these industries include artificial intelligence, 3-D printing, robotics, cloud computing, computer and software development; optical instruments and lenses; biotechnology, R&D firms, etc.

Hi-tech agriculture-based industries in rural areas

Though these industries require land, but if they are located near agriculture and mainly owned by farmers’ co-operatives, then the problem of land acquisition will not arise, as land will be pooled by the farmers. These need not be traditional agro-based industries but hi-tech industries having the backing of smart and digital technology.

Examples of these industries are precision farming industry, agro-biotechnology industry, vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture, agro-robotics industry, agri-tech platforms and software, food processing, agricultural drones, hydroponics and aquaponics industry, and seed technology industry.

Model of urbanisation

In Punjab, around 40% of the population resides in the urban areas. It is projected that by 2035, Punjab’s urban population will reach 50% and hence more land is likely to be acquired if the existing model of urbanisation continues. For making urbanisation less land intensive two strategies are put forth:

(i) Vertical model of urbanisation

At present, Punjab follows a horizontal model of urbanisation consuming fertile land on a regular basis. Given the high fertility of land, Punjab should encourage the vertical model of urbanisation that involves building upwards (i.e. multi-storyed buildings). In the vertical model, ground floors can be used as shopping complexes and recreation centres and thus would reduce use of vehicles, leading to reduction in carbon emission and noise pollution. The basement can be used for parking, thus, saving land.

Major cities of the world in which vertical urbanisation has emerged as a dominating model are Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, Mumbai, Madrid, London, Berlin, Paris, Milan, Melbourne, and New York.

(ii) Creating rurban model in villages

The ministry of rural development introduced a scheme, the Provision of urban amenities in rural areas (PURA) for three years (2004-05 to 2006-07) on a pilot basis and later extended it to the whole country. The purpose of PURA was to provide amenities and urban-like livelihood and job opportunities in the rural areas to reduce the urban-rural gap in development. In 2016-17, PURA was replaced by the Syama Prasad Mookherjee Urban Mission, aiming to create a cluster of urban villages by providing economic, social, and infrastructure amenities comparable with cities. Though this mission is no longer continuing but, Punjab can create its own rurban model to suit its socio-economic conditions.

Finally, for preparing industrial and urban plans, the stakeholders like farmers, local communities and NGOs should be involved right from the beginning. This practice will help in reducing the court cases relating to land acquisition.

BS Ghuman

The writer is a former vice-chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala; and chairperson, Centre for Regional Development Studies, IDC, Chandigarh. Views expressed are personal.