Guest Column | Painting the town olive green

“I was a young major posted at Ambala when Chandigarh was in its infancy. Defence officers were being offered plots at highly affordable rates. That’s how we became proud residents of Sector-33,” said Lt Gen Harwant Singh (retd) candidly.

“Was it really that simple, sir?” I asked.

“Actually, yes,” replied the 86-year-old retired deputy chief of army staff.

“MS Randhawa took over as Chandigarh’s chief commissioner in 1966 and lent elan to the upcoming modern city. Captain and equivalent ranks were entitled to one marla plots, majors to one kanal plots, colonels to two kanals, and brigadiers and above to four kanal plots. Can you imagine I bought one kanal land for merely ₹10,260 in 1967 and that too in instalments!” exclaims Lt Gen Harwant Singh (retd).

Culture of cleanliness, orderliness

Defence officers took to the city like fish to water after some initial reluctance. Commander Rohit Kaushik , a submariner, explains why the men in olive green were given preferential treatment. “There is an inherent culture of cleanliness, orderliness, preservation and development of natural habitat that exists in the fraternity, which they lent to the city.”

Lt Gen Harwant recounts an observation made by his father, a civil surgeon, who was working with the Punjab government at the time of Chandigarh’s inception, “People were apprehensive about moving here. The wide unchartered expanse beyond Kharar extending to and covering erstwhile villages that now are a part of Chandigarh had a high leprosy rate! Surprisingly, none of it manifested later. I suppose, adoption of soldiers as privileged residents did make it God’s country.”

For those without defined roots, a posting to Chandigarh more often than not culminates in permanent residency. Lt Gen Gippy Dhillon says he had firmly locked Chandigarh as his post-retirement abode during his first posting. “During training at the academy, I visited Chandigarh as a course mate. The result is that I belong to Chandigarh.” To top it, he bought a piece of land close to his residence and has developed it into a multi-facility farm.”

Nilofer, an alumni of Carmel Convent married Capt Vimal , another Chandigarh resident. Frequent postings forced her to shift to Chandigarh. “It was the second-best decision of my life. The best, of course, was marrying Vimal”, she says, gleefully.

“Chandigarh is one of the safest places to settle in and work. I got a job with my alma mater, built a house, educated and settled my children, while my husband served the nation,” she says.

Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi and his wife Neerupma are both from the defence background and as such had no fixed roots. Neerupama chose to stay at her parent’s house at Chandigarh when Praveen was posted in the field. Her safe, comfortable and hassle-free stay cemented Chandigarh as their post-retirement abode.

Military wit, humour

The story doesn’t quite end here. Faujis are loved for their discipline, subtle sense of humour and ‘never say die’ spirit, which is the city’s legacy. This is apparent from an anecdote narrated to me by a doctor friend.

Speaking to a veteran who needed a major surgery, my friend said, “General saab, the surgery though necessary, is dangerous ”.

Pat came the response. “Doc, tell me is the surgery more dangerous than crossing a busy Chandigarh road? If not, go ahead right away!’’

Another friend says we all have a colonel to thank for turning him into a punctual person.

My friend was hosting a party to celebrate the birth of his grandchild at an upscale hotel in the city. His colonel friend arrived dot on time. However, nobody, including the hosts, turned up till about 8.30pm.

When the hosts arrived, the colonel and wife were helping themselves to a self-paid drink at the regular bar. My friend sheepishly asked him why he was not at the bar of the party venue, to which the wily colonel replied, “ Buddy, since we did not find anyone around, we reasoned that we were either at a different venue or the party had been called off, so we decided to celebrate the birth of your grandchild privately. Cheers!”

