Guest column | Slow down and don’t forget to say ‘cheese’

I always wondered what it was like for celebrities who constantly have paparazzi armed with high-definition cameras on their tails. However, with the traffic police installing these high-tech gadgets on traffic lights, forcing motorists to constantly be on their toes, I think I finally understand.

It was unsettling to realise that thanks to these omnipresent shutterbugs, I was constantly on the radar. The thought of high-powered traffic cameras, capable of capturing the finer details of my countenance, taking candid shots of me, while scrutinising my driving skills almost brought my heart to my mouth. I wondered whether I ought to smile while driving, lest the traffic control room takes a lousy photograph.

Speed trap alert

Though the new speed limits have my lead foot in check, my heart races double time every time I hit the road. Although, I was never a rash driver, now my antennae are always on alert. It is exhausting to curb my instinct to overtake others, or increase the speed when the roads are empty.

I am not nervous for nothing as just a few days ago, a cop signalled me to pull aside. “Ma’am, you were driving at 53.5km/hr,” he said. Marvelling at the precision of modern technology, I proudly told him that I was a competent driver, and never cross the speed limit. However, he immediately informed me that I had crossed the 50km/hr speed limit, and that my ticket would reach home!

The only silver lining is that the cops are only challaning drivers for violations. Had they turned their focus to my sloppy parking, and clumsy manoeuvrers on bumpy roads, I would have undoubtedly earned a few more. The move has also won over senior citizens in my neighbourhood, who smugly said, “Bhagwan ne humari sun li” (God has heard our prayers for better traffic management at last) after motorists started driving with increased caution.”

Youngsters disappointed

The young brigade still has a lot to learn about balanced driving . My son is at an age when rather than boys’ name, age, or educational qualification, the speed of their vehicle, how their hair fly in the wind, and how loud they honk their horn define their personality. However, after he realised that his father will surely learn about any e-ticket he may receive, I had to contend with a sulking brat.

All said and done, these CCTV cameras are certainly a shot in the arm for harried traffic cops who had to deal with the stiff upper lip of cantankerous drivers. The new system has reinforced safe driving habits, and will surely reduce road mishaps.

Besides, I realised that the new regulations had taken away the ‘mad rush’ and calmed me. I had more time to listen to my favourite numbers, while soaking in the beauty of blooming trees, ornate roundabouts, carefully manicured gardens, and catching glimpses of the majestic Himalayas. Once again, I felt proud of my city.

alkagaurkashyap@gmail.com

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based lawyer)