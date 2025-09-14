Guest Column | Staying steady with age

As you age, you begin to lose muscle mass, strength and your reaction time also slows. These are all things that affect balance and, as a result, increase the chances of stumbling and falling. Stability is defined as your body’s ability to safely and effectively maintain and control various postures as well as resist changes in moderation. (iStock)

Stability is a system’s inherent ability to resist disruptive forces, while balance is the body’s functional capacity to maintain its centre of mass over its base of support, preventing falls and enabling coordinated movement.

The risk of falling goes up after age 50. Stability exercises can help you maintain your balance at any age. It’s good to include balance exercises with physical activity and strength training in your daily activity. They can make you feel more secure.

Improves lifting efficiency: Stability creates a solid foundation. When your core, joints, and supporting muscles are stable, you can generate more force and lift more weight.

Builds postural endurance: Good posture, supported by stability, ensures your body weight is evenly distributed over your bones, joints, and muscles. This even load prevents certain joints or muscles from being overloaded, which can lead to pain.

Improved balance & coordination: By providing a controlled foundation for movement, enabling coordinated muscle activation and reducing the body’s need for constant reactive adjustments. This enhanced stability strengthens the body’s musculoskeletal and sensory systems, facilitating smoother, more agile movement, and significantly reducing the risk of falls and injuries during daily activities.

Stability exercises give benefits in your strength training by creating a solid foundation of main stabilising muscles that allow your body to do more powerful movements.

If you do not have strong stabilising muscles, you can’t use to your highest potential and stability which help for control movements during exercise but with strong stability help for maintaining a controlled body position during movement and resisting external forces and preventing excessive or unwanted movement.

Because stability exercises still work the major muscle groups, but also activate the small stabilising muscles such as ligaments and tendons that enable your joints to maintain proper posture throughout each exercise.

Two key aspects of stability

Stability is defined as your body’s ability to safely and effectively maintain and control various postures as well as resist changes in moderation. Basically, stabilising muscles are the most important muscles for supporting and holding your body upright.

Active stabilisers consist of the muscles, nerves and receptors that help maintain varying postures and correct/adjust your body from external forces.

Passive stabilisers such as ligaments and joint capsules, support by providing joint stability, improving balance, and maintaining proper form during movement and exercise.

How to improve stability & balance

Keep focus on exercises that strengthen your legs, core, and improve coordination. Add some activities in your workout plan like kick-boxing, yoga, and weight training are excellent choices, and some others specific balance exercises.

Yoga & pilates: Both are beneficial for improving stability and balance due to their focus on core strength, and controlled movements. Pilates and yoga exercises work on the deep core muscles, which are designed to stabilise the body and improve posture, which are essential for balance.

Core strength: It’s essential for stability because it provides a foundation for all movement, allowing your body to maintain balance and control during different types of activities. A strong core acts as a central support system which plays a very crucial role maintaining balance and coordination between upper body and lower body. And more important allowing for efficient force transfer and protecting the spine.

Kick-boxing: It significantly improves stability and balance through its dynamic movements. Kick-boxing requires a high level of stability and balance, especially when performing dynamic movements that activate core and provide the stability needed to maintain balance and control during footwork.

Functional & compound movements: These movements are excellent for stability because they engage multiple muscle groups and joints, and force your body to stabilise itself during the exercise.

These make your core better for stabilising muscles which translates to improved balance and coordination.

naveenchand084@gmail.com

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based fitness trainer)